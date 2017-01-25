A continuación los nominados a las principales categorías de los premios Óscar, que se entregarán en una gala el 26 de febrero en el teatro Dolby de Hollywood:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

– “Arrival”

– “Fences”

– “Hacksaw Ridge”

– “Hell or High Water”

– “Hidden Figures”

– “La La Land”

– “Lion”

– “Manchester by the Sea”

– “Moonlight”

MEJOR DIRECTOR

– Denis Villeneuve por “Arrival”

– Mel Gibson por “Hacksaw Ridge”

– Damien Chazelle por “La La Land”

– Kenneth Lonergan por “Manchester by the Sea”

– Barry Jenkins por “Moonlight”

MEJOR ACTOR

– Casey Affleck por “Manchester by the Sea”

– Andrew Garfield por “Hacksaw Ridge”

– Ryan Gosling por “La La Land”

– Viggo Mortensen por “Captain Fantastic”

– Denzel Washington por “Fences”

MEJOR ACTRIZ

– Isabelle Huppert por “Elle”

– Ruth Negga por “Loving”

– Natalie Portman por “Jackie”

– Emma Stone por “La La Land”

– Meryl Streep por “Florence Foster Jenkins”

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

– Mahershala Ali por “Moonlight”

– Jeff Bridges por “Hell or High Water”

– Lucas Hedges por “Manchester by the Sea”

– Dev Patel por “Lion”

– Michael Shannon por “Nocturnal Animals”

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

– Viola Davis por “Fences”

– Naomie Harris por “Moonlight”

– Nicole Kidman por “Lion”

– Octavia Spencer por “Hidden Figures”

– Michelle Williams por “Manchester by the Sea”

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA

– “Land of Mine” (Dinamarca)

– “A Man Called Ove” (Suecia)

– “The Salesman” (Irán)

– “Tanna” (Australia)

– “Toni Erdmann” (Alemania)

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA:

– “Kubo and the Two Strings”

– “Moana”

– “My Life as a Zucchini”

– “The Red Turtle”

– “Zootopia”

Con información de AFP.