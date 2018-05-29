 20 fotos de la mujer mas sexy del mundo, Scarlette Johanson. - Emisoras Unidas
20 fotos de la mujer mas sexy del mundo, Scarlette Johanson.

20 fotos de la mujer mas sexy del mundo, Scarlette Johanson.

Alexis Garcia hace 2 mins Musicales 2 Vistas

Nota de EU89.7

¿Están listos para la mejor galería de fotos que verán hoy?

Comenzamos.

 

♡ #scarlettjohansson ♡ A Scarlett supporter’s perspective. {3} “Her looks are one thing yes, she’s a flawless beautiful goddess but so is her personality. Scarlett is the most honest actress out there, always wanting to make an image that is respectable for young women to follow. She doesn’t care about her diet, weight, etc. as long as she’s happy and healthy. It’s also so nice to see a woman who wants to make sure she’s not just sexy or a sex object, that she’s actually a beautiful person. The things she says are incredibly smart and her opinions on feminism and sexism are amazing and more actresses should be following in her steps. Her acting by itself is incredible and she can take any character and play it incredibly perfect, especially making the important women roles powerful. I became a Scarlett fan because of all these things, but the most of all, she is the reason I stopped doing harmful things to my body (self harm, starving myself) I shouldn’t to fit into society and the reason I am more comfortable with who I am, knowing I don’t need to be dieting and skinny to be accepted. So here’s to Scarlett who is not only an incredible person and actress, but my inspiration and a reason for holding on” – @johanssondaily

Una publicación compartida por Scarlett Johansson (@seriouslyscarlett) el

♡ #scarlettjohansson ♡ I can’t shake the fact that it’s almost October. Time passes so quickly.

Una publicación compartida por Scarlett Johansson (@seriouslyscarlett) el

♡ #scarlettjohansson ♡

Una publicación compartida por Scarlett Johansson (@seriouslyscarlett) el

♡ #scarlettjohansson ♡ HOW IS SHE PURE PERFECTION?! LOL unexpected spam. #neversorry

Una publicación compartida por Scarlett Johansson (@seriouslyscarlett) el

♡ #scarlettjohansson ♡ 89k followers! Thank you so much 💗

Una publicación compartida por Scarlett Johansson (@seriouslyscarlett) el

Babyyyy ♡

Una publicación compartida por Scarlett Johansson (@seriouslyscarlett) el

Facebook in bio ✔ ALLURE ❤ Photo by Tom Munro

Una publicación compartida por Scarlett Johansson (@seriouslyscarlett) el

Facebook in bio ✔ ALLURE ❤ Photo by Tom Munro

Una publicación compartida por Scarlett Johansson (@seriouslyscarlett) el

Been waiting and waiting for you to make a move..

Una publicación compartida por Scarlett Johansson (@seriouslyscarlett) el

 

 

 

 

Por Alexis Garcia

Comunicador. Locutor en Los 3 Ratones de Atmósfera 96.5 de 5:30 a 9 am.

