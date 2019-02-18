Nota de EU89.7

Nominaciones de artistas urbanos en los Billboard

ARTISTAS EN VARIAS NOMINACIONES La lista de candidatos a estos importantes galardones que se entregarán el 25 de abril fue divulgada hoy en simultáneo en el programa matinal de la cadena Telemundo Estos son los nominados en las siguientes listas: Artist of the Year Bad Bunny Daddy Yankee J Balvin Ozuna New Artist of the …

Por Aurie Cano
Estos son los nominados en las siguientes listas:

  • Artist of the Year
    Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Ozuna

  • New Artist of the Year
    Anuel AA
    Karol G
    Natti Natasha
    Raymix
  • Social Artist of the Year
    Anitta
    Anuel AA
    Bad Bunny
    Lali
  • Crossover Artist of the Year
    Cardi B
    Demi Lovato
    DJ Snake
    Drake
  • Hot Latin Song of the Year
    Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny, “Te Boté”
    Daddy Yankee, “Dura”
    DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, “Taki Taki”
    Nicky Jam & J Balvin, “X”
  • Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event
    Bad Bunny featuring Drake, “MIA”
    Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny, “Te Boté”
    DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, “Taki Taki”Nicky Jam & J Balvin “X”

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male
Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Ozuna

  • Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female
    Becky G
    Jennifer Lopez
    Karol G
    Natti Natasha
  • Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
    Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
    Calibre 50
    T3r Elemento
    Zion & Lennox
  • Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year
    Flow La Movie
    Sony Music Latin
    Universal Music Latin Entertainment
    Warner Latina
  • Airplay Song of the Year
    Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny, “Te Boté”
    Daddy Yankee , “Dura”
    Nicky Jam & J Balvin, “X”
    Reik featuring Ozuna& Wisin , “Me Niego”
  • Airplay Label of the Year
    Flow La Movie
    Sony Music Latin
    Universal Music Latin Entertainment
    Warner Latina
  • Digital Song of the Year
    Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny, “Te Boté”
    Daddy Yankee, “Dura”
    DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, “Taki Taki”
    Nicky Jam & J Balvin, “X”
  • Streaming Song of the Year
    Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny, “Te Boté”
    Daddy Yankee, “Dura”
    Nicky Jam & J Balvin, “X”
    Ozuna & Romeo Santos, “El Farsante”
  • Top Latin Album of the Year
    Anuel AA, Real Hasta La Muerte
    J Balvin, Vibras
    Ozuna, Aura
    Ozuna, Odisea
  • Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male
    J balvin
    Maluma
    Ozuna
    Romeo Santos
  • Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female
    Karol G
    Mon Laferte
    Rosalía
    Shakira
  • Top Latin Albums Label of the Year
    Glad Empire
    Sony Music Latin
    Universal Music Latin Entertainment
    Warner Latina
  • Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year
    DimeloVi
    Sony Music Latin
    Universal Music Latino
    VP Entertainment
  • Latin Pop Song of the Year
    Enrique Iglesias featuring Bad Bunny, “El Baño”
    Luis Fonsi & Demi Lovato, “Echáme La Culpa”
    Reik featuring Ozuna& Wisin, “Me Niego”
    Shakira & Maluma, “Clandestino”
  • Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year
    Flow La Movie
    Sony Music Latin
    Universal Music Latin Entertainment
    Warner Latina
  • Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year
    La Industria
    Sony Music Latin
    Universal Music Latino
    Warner Latina
  • Latin Pop Album of the Year
    CNCO, CNCO
    Piso 21, Ubuntu
    Rosalía, El Mal Querer
    Sebastián Yatra, Mantra
  • Latin Rhythm Song of the Year
    Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny, “Te Boté”
    Daddy Yankee“Dura”
    Nicky Jam & J Balvin“X”
    Reik, featuring Ozuna & Wisin, “Me Niego”
  • Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo
    Bad Bunny
    J Balvin
    Maluma

Ozuna

  • Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
    CNCO
    Piso 21
    Wisin & Yandel
    Zion & Lennox
  • Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year
    Flow La Movie
    Sony Music Latin
    Universal Music Latin Entertainment
    Warner Latina
  • Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year
    La Industria
    Sony Music Latin
    Universal Music Latino
    Warner Latina
  • Latin Rhythm Album of the Year
    Anuel AA, Real Hasta La Muerte
    J Balvin, Vibras
    Ozuna, Aura
    Ozuna, Odisea
  • Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year
    Glad Empire
    Rimas
    Sony Music Latin
    Universal Music Latin Entertainment
  • Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year
    DimeloVi (tie)
    Sony Music Latin
    Universal Music Latino
    VP Entertainment (tie)
  • Songwriter of the Year
    Daddy Yankee
    J Balvin
    Juan Rivera Vazquez

Ozuna

  • Publisher of the Year
    Ozuna Worldwide, BMI
    SONY/ATV Discos Publishing LLC, ASCAP
    Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp., BMI
    WB Music Corp. ASCAP
  • Producer of the Year
    Andrés Torres/ Mauricio Rengifo
    Chris Jeday
    DJ Snake
    José Martin Velázquez

Hay muchos artistas que estan en varias categorías lo único que queda es desearles suerte y que sigan todo ese esfuerzo que hacen.