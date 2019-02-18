Nominaciones de artistas urbanos en los Billboard

ARTISTAS EN VARIAS NOMINACIONES
La lista de candidatos a estos importantes galardones que se entregarán el 25 de abril fue divulgada hoy en simultáneo en el programa matinal de la cadena Telemundo
Estos son los nominados en las siguientes listas:
- Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Ozuna
- New Artist of the Year
Anuel AA
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Raymix
- Social Artist of the Year
Anitta
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
Lali
- Crossover Artist of the Year
Cardi B
Demi Lovato
DJ Snake
Drake
- Hot Latin Song of the Year
Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny, “Te Boté”
Daddy Yankee, “Dura”
DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, “Taki Taki”
Nicky Jam & J Balvin, “X”
- Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event
Bad Bunny featuring Drake, “MIA”
Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny, “Te Boté”
DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, “Taki Taki”Nicky Jam & J Balvin “X”
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male
Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Ozuna
- Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female
Becky G
Jennifer Lopez
Karol G
Natti Natasha
- Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
T3r Elemento
Zion & Lennox
- Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year
Flow La Movie
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
- Airplay Song of the Year
Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny, “Te Boté”
Daddy Yankee , “Dura”
Nicky Jam & J Balvin, “X”
Reik featuring Ozuna& Wisin , “Me Niego”
- Airplay Label of the Year
Flow La Movie
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
- Digital Song of the Year
Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny, “Te Boté”
Daddy Yankee, “Dura”
DJ Snake featuring Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B, “Taki Taki”
Nicky Jam & J Balvin, “X”
- Streaming Song of the Year
Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny, “Te Boté”
Daddy Yankee, “Dura”
Nicky Jam & J Balvin, “X”
Ozuna & Romeo Santos, “El Farsante”
- Top Latin Album of the Year
Anuel AA, Real Hasta La Muerte
J Balvin, Vibras
Ozuna, Aura
Ozuna, Odisea
- Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male
J balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
- Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female
Karol G
Mon Laferte
Rosalía
Shakira
- Top Latin Albums Label of the Year
Glad Empire
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
- Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year
DimeloVi
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
VP Entertainment
- Latin Pop Song of the Year
Enrique Iglesias featuring Bad Bunny, “El Baño”
Luis Fonsi & Demi Lovato, “Echáme La Culpa”
Reik featuring Ozuna& Wisin, “Me Niego”
Shakira & Maluma, “Clandestino”
- Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year
Flow La Movie
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
- Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year
La Industria
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Warner Latina
- Latin Pop Album of the Year
CNCO, CNCO
Piso 21, Ubuntu
Rosalía, El Mal Querer
Sebastián Yatra, Mantra
- Latin Rhythm Song of the Year
Casper Mágico, Nio García, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Bad Bunny, “Te Boté”
Daddy Yankee“Dura”
Nicky Jam & J Balvin“X”
Reik, featuring Ozuna & Wisin, “Me Niego”
- Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
- Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
CNCO
Piso 21
Wisin & Yandel
Zion & Lennox
- Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year
Flow La Movie
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
- Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year
La Industria
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Warner Latina
- Latin Rhythm Album of the Year
Anuel AA, Real Hasta La Muerte
J Balvin, Vibras
Ozuna, Aura
Ozuna, Odisea
- Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year
Glad Empire
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year
DimeloVi (tie)
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
VP Entertainment (tie)
- Songwriter of the Year
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Juan Rivera Vazquez
Ozuna
- Publisher of the Year
Ozuna Worldwide, BMI
SONY/ATV Discos Publishing LLC, ASCAP
Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp., BMI
WB Music Corp. ASCAP
- Producer of the Year
Andrés Torres/ Mauricio Rengifo
Chris Jeday
DJ Snake
José Martin Velázquez
Hay muchos artistas que estan en varias categorías lo único que queda es desearles suerte y que sigan todo ese esfuerzo que hacen.