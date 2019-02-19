Becky G es criticada por su gran frente

A través de su cuenta de Instagram, Becky G compartió una foto donde le informó a sus seguidores que iba a estar presente en un evento para apoyar a las mujeres con problemas cardiovasculares.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Heart disease is something that has personally affected my family. I’m honored to be invited to walk the runway for the @GoRedforWomen #RedDressCollection tomorrow 2/7 in support of women’s #1 health threat – cardiovascular diseases (claiming the lives of 1 in 3 women). Please join me and give today to help fight heart disease & stroke in women. ❤️🙏🏽 WearRedDay.org #GoRedforWomen #HeartMonth
Esta inocente foto fue blanco de las críticas por el tamaño de la frente de Becky G.