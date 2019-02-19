Becky G es criticada por su gran frente

A través de su cuenta de Instagram, Becky G compartió una foto donde le informó a sus seguidores que iba a estar presente en un evento para apoyar a las mujeres con problemas cardiovasculares. Ver esta publicación en Instagram Heart disease is something that has personally affected my family. I’m honored to be …

Continuar leyendo “Becky G es criticada por su gran frente”