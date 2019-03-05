Cardi B le hizo un homenaje a Selena Quintanilla en Houston Texas

Cardi B le rindió un pequeño homenaje a la fallecida reina del TexMex, la cantante Selena Quintanilla, antes de salir al escenario este fin de semana en Houston, Texas.
La rapera del Bronx dijo que lo que la hizo sentise bien y salir a darlo todo fue encontrar un póster de Selena con el mismo look con el cual ella se inspiró para elegir su vestuario en el videoclip de Please Me, su más reciente éxito junto a Bruno Mars.
I was so sick yesterday ya don’t even know ! I had such a bad migraine I had to get a doctor backstage to give me two shots and ain’t rehearsed cause I been working all week and ain’t really know what I was getting myself into until I got in the venue .Im OD honored for all the love Houston gave me! I remember the first time I came to Houston I came out here to strip and people showed me maaaaaa love and Houston was the first place me and set when on a date 😂😂😂The love have really grown .I was maaaaa hype to see this picture before I got in my dressing room cause out of all her outfits there’s a picture hanging on the wall of the outfit I got my inspiration from for Please Me music video.It was like a lucky sign to me .