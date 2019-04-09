Nota de EU89.7

Mira el sensual video de JLo al cual no pudo resistir su novio Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez y Alex Rodriguez ahora estan mas unidos que nunca luego delos rumores de infidelidad por parte de Rodriguez, la pareja se ha mostrando muy apegada y en sus cuentas de redes sociales da cómo son en la intimidad y lo mucho que se disfrutan.

Por Elizabeth Maldonado
Y es que como novio orgulloso Alex no deja de presumirla en redes sociales y esta vez publico un sensual baile de su prometida en una habitación de un hotel. Al ritmo de un remix de temas de Cardi B y vestida con ropa deportiva movio sus caderas como sólo ella lo sabe hacer.