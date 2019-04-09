Mira el sensual video de JLo al cual no pudo resistir su novio Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez y Alex Rodriguez ahora estan mas unidos que nunca luego delos rumores de infidelidad por parte de Rodriguez, la pareja se ha mostrando muy apegada y en sus cuentas de redes sociales da cómo son en la intimidad y lo mucho que se disfrutan.
You guys know that I’m ONLY about things that I really love, and if you know me you know that @quayaustralia has become one of those things. They have literally become part of my daily life and Alex’s too. 💕 I am SOO excited to share our collaboration that we’ve been working on. For men and women: #QuayxJLo #QuayxARod. Sunglasses are my accessory of self-expression, I can wear them from the gym to the red carpet, and this line perfectly captures the sporty, but also sexy and glam vibe that I love!! 🌴💋☀️ Link in bio to explore the collection, available now!! 😎
Y es que como novio orgulloso Alex no deja de presumirla en redes sociales y esta vez publico un sensual baile de su prometida en una habitación de un hotel. Al ritmo de un remix de temas de Cardi B y vestida con ropa deportiva movio sus caderas como sólo ella lo sabe hacer.