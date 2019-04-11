Captan en video momento en que un gran tiburón blanco se lanza hacia un buzo
En enero de 2019, un gran tiburón blanco se acercó a unos buzos en Hawaii que también vivieron una experiencia imborrable.
El fotógrafo Kane Overall, de 32 años, pudo capturar imágenes increíbles de un gran tiburón blanco cargando contra su jaula submarina de tiburones en las islas Neptuno, en el sur de Australia.
Kane Overall tomó las imágenes del tiburón de 11 pies el 3 de marzo y describió el encuentro como una experiencia salvaje.
I waited quietly, patiently, observing as she swam up to the dead sperm whale carcass and then slowly to me passing close enough I gently put my hand out to maintain a small space so her girth could pass. I know some people criticize touch but what some don’t realize is that sometimes sharks seek touch, she swam away escorted by two rough-toothed dolphins who danced around her over to one of my @oneoceandiving shark research vessels and proceeded to use it as a scratching post, passing up feeding for another need. I wish more people would have a connection with sharks and the natural world, because then they would understand that it’s not petting sharks or pushing them off to maintain a respectable space that is hurting sharks (because trust me if she didn’t like being pet she can handle and communicate 🦈) it’s the wasteful and cruel practice of grabbing and catching sharks to cut off their fins (which slowly kills them) for #sharkfinsoup in a process called #sharkfinning or the wasteful #sharkfishing or #sharksportfishing If it bothers you that I touched the shark please click on one of the hashtags above and leave them a negative comment first 😉 #HelpSaveSharks #SpreadAwareness #FinBanNow #bansharkfinning #Sharkfin Vid shot on my @gopro #gopro3000 #goproforacause out with @oneoceandiving with @juansharks ❤️ @mermaid_kayleigh 💙 @camgrantphotography ❤️ @forrest.in.focus 💙 @oneoceanresearch @oneoceanglobal @waterinspired @oneoceansharks @oneoceanhawaii @oneoceaneducation #savetheocean #sharktouch #touchingsharks #oneoceanteam #discoversharks #discoverocean #greatwhitesharkinhawaii #freedivingwithsharks #whitesharkhawaii #deadwhalehawaii #dolphinsandsharks #🤙🏽 #Hawaii #sharka 🤙🏽🦈
“Esta era una hembra de alrededor de 3.5 metros [11.4 pies]. Llegó a unos 2 metros [6,5 pies] de la jaula y luego cargó hacia nosotros para esta foto y terminó deteniéndose a dos pies de mi cámara “, dijo Kane Overall en los comentarios obtenidos por la Agencia de Noticias Magnus.
“Sabía que iba a ser un tiro bastante salvaje, pero tal vez demasiado cerca ya que estaba disparando 50 mm. Cuando me subí al bote, todos se amontonaron alrededor de la cámara en la carcasa para echar un vistazo rápido y todos nos quedamos impresionados”, declaró Overall.
Las islas Neptuno son el hogar de una gran cantidad de tiburones y se han hecho populares entre los turistas que buscan descubrirlos.
