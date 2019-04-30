Date la vuelta: el nuevo tema de Luis Fonsi en colaboración con Sebastián Yatra y Nicky Jam

Date la vuelta: el nuevo tema de Luis Fonsi en colaboración con Sebastián Yatra y Nicky JamLuis Fonsi, Nicky Jam y Sebastián Yatra lanzaron “Date la vuelta” ¿Le podría interesar a alguien más? ¡Comparte!Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Por Goyo De LeonPublicado en 30 abril, 2019 Sebastián Yatra, Luis Fonsi y Nicky Jam lanzaron nuevo sencillo y video del tema en que colaboraron titulado “Date la Vuelta”. La canción está producida por Andrés Torres y Mauricio Rengifo, con quienes Luis Fonsi ha trabajado en “Despacito”, “Échame La Culpa”, “Calypso” e “Imposible”. El sencillo fue interpretado por los tres cantantes en vivo por primera vez durante la ceremonia de los Premios Billboard Latinos, que se celebrò en Las Vegas. ¿Le podría interesar a alguien más? ¡Comparte!Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window) Etiquetas: #DateLaVuelta, #LuisFonsi, #NickyJam, #SebastianYatra, lanzamiento, Yosisideral