Date la vuelta: el nuevo tema de Luis Fonsi en colaboración con Sebastián Yatra y Nicky Jam

Luis Fonsi, Nicky Jam y Sebastián Yatra lanzaron “Date la vuelta”

Por Goyo De Leon
Sebastián Yatra, Luis Fonsi y Nicky Jam lanzaron nuevo sencillo y video del tema en que colaboraron titulado “Date la Vuelta”.

La canción está producida por Andrés Torres y Mauricio Rengifo, con quienes Luis Fonsi ha trabajado en “Despacito”, “Échame La Culpa”, “Calypso” e “Imposible”.

El sencillo fue interpretado por los tres cantantes  en vivo por primera vez durante la ceremonia de los Premios Billboard Latinos, que se celebrò en Las Vegas.