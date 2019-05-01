Billboard Music Awards: conozca a los ganadores, BTS ganó dos premios

Kelly Clarkson, conductora de los premios, también realizó su propio show musical. Interpretó un popurrí de exitosos temas como: “High Hopes” de Panic! At The Disco, “I Like it” de Cardi B y “Girls Like You”.
Entre los números musicales de la noche destacaron: Halsey con su increíble presentación de su tema “Without Me”, y el mix de temas de los Jonas Brothers.
También Ariana Grande cautivó con su presentación e interpretó su tema “7 rings”.
Los más ovacionados fueron Madonna y Maluma, quienes cantaron su reciente éxito “Medellín”.
El premio Top Icon lo recibió Mariah Carey, quien interpretó sus mejores éxitos en la ceremonia.
No one more fitting than ✨ Mimi ✨ to receive the #BBMAs Icon Award. Congratulations, @MariahCarey! #IconMariah pic.twitter.com/YklcmwX2om
— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) 2 de mayo de 2019
La banda surcoreana BTS tuvo una impecable presentación junto a Halsey, interpretaron la canción “Boy With Luv”. Pusieron a todos a bailar.
Ahora, conozca la lista de ganadores de las principales categorías:
TOP SOCIAL ARTIST
BTS
TOP R&B ARTIST
Ella Mai
TOP ROCK ARTIST
Imagine Dragons
TOP BILLBOARD 200 ALBUM
Drake “Scorpion”
TOP NEW ARTIST
Juice Wrld
TOP DUO/GRUPO
BTS
TOP MALE ARTIST
Drake
TOP RAP ARTIST
Cardi B
.@iamcardib, @sanbenito and @JBALVIN are your #BBMAs Top Rap Song winners for “I Like It!” pic.twitter.com/YMCEft9RqK
— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) 2 de mayo de 2019
TOP COUNTRY ARTIST
Florida Georgia Line & Bebe Rexha
TOP ROCK SONG
Panic! At The Disco “High Hopes”
Round of 👏 for @PanicAtTheDisco, our 2019 #BBMAs Top Rock Song winner for “High Hopes!” pic.twitter.com/x0LMDxemwc
— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) 2 de mayo de 2019
TOP HOT 100 SONG
“Girls like you” – Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B
Congratulations to @maroon5 and @iamcardib, taking home Top Hot 100 Song for “Girls Like You” at the #BBMAs. pic.twitter.com/hHfO4Gjd7s
— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) 2 de mayo de 2019
TOP ARTIST
Drake
The final award of the night and it’s a big one… #BBMAs TOP ARTIST is @Drake! pic.twitter.com/RkR1mt8FBs
— Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) 2 de mayo de 2019
