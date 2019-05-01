Nota de EU89.7

Billboard Music Awards: conozca a los ganadores, BTS ganó dos premios

Cardi B, Drake y BTS arrasaron con los premios.

Por Sandy Sandoval
Publicado en

Kelly Clarkson, conductora de los premios, también realizó su propio show musical. Interpretó un popurrí de exitosos temas como: “High Hopes” de Panic! At The Disco, “I Like it” de Cardi B y “Girls Like You”.

Entre los números musicales de la noche destacaron: Halsey con su increíble presentación de su tema “Without Me”, y el mix de temas de los Jonas Brothers.

También Ariana Grande cautivó con su presentación e interpretó su tema  “7 rings”.

Los más ovacionados fueron Madonna y Maluma, quienes cantaron su reciente éxito “Medellín”.

Madonna y Maluma encienden los Billboard Music Awards

El premio Top Icon lo recibió Mariah Carey, quien interpretó sus mejores éxitos en la ceremonia.

La banda surcoreana BTS tuvo una impecable presentación junto a Halsey, interpretaron la canción “Boy With Luv”. Pusieron a todos a bailar.

Ahora, conozca la lista de ganadores de las principales categorías:

TOP SOCIAL ARTIST
BTS

TOP R&B ARTIST
Ella Mai

TOP ROCK ARTIST
Imagine Dragons

TOP BILLBOARD 200 ALBUM
Drake “Scorpion”

TOP NEW ARTIST
Juice Wrld

TOP DUO/GRUPO
BTS

TOP MALE ARTIST
Drake

TOP RAP ARTIST
Cardi B

TOP COUNTRY ARTIST
Florida Georgia Line & Bebe Rexha

TOP ROCK SONG
Panic! At The Disco “High Hopes”

TOP HOT 100 SONG
“Girls like you” – Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B

TOP ARTIST
Drake

También le puede interesar: ►Billboard Music Awards: beso de Cardi B con Offset causa reacciones de disgusto