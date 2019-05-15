La famosa marca promociona nueva línea de labiales con una campaña que muestra sonrisas que se escapan de los estereotipos de belleza.
Gucci lanzó una campaña en redes sociales para promocionar su nueva línea de labiales roja y rosa. Con ello, la compañía de belleza pretende romper los canónes establecidos.
“Para los valientes, los brillantes y los hermosos”, dice un mensaje publicado junto a una de las fotografías. La misma es la sonrisa de la cantante Dani Miller, vocalista de la banda Surfbort.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Presenting @guccibeauty’s lipstick collection Rouge à Lèvres Satin ideated by @alessandro_michele. Creamy with intense colour, the formula delivers a long-lasting satin finish, that leaves lips smooth and soft, with a lightweight, comfortable feel. Captured in the campaign by @martinparrstudio is Dani Miller @alienzarereal from the band @therealsurfbort wearing shade number 25* ‘Goldie Red’, with creative direction by #AlessandroMichele, makeup by @thomasdekluyver and art direction by @christophersimmonds. #GucciBeautyNetwork Discover all 36 shades through link in bio.
Una publicación compartida de Gucci (@gucci) el
“Al crecer pasas por una evolución de superación de la inseguridad y la sanación de ser acosado o las presiones de adaptarse al perfecto estilo de belleza tradicional”, comenta Miller en sus redes sociales y felicita la campaña de Gucci.
La intérprete de “Les Be in love” agregó que la campaña Gucci demostró que uno debe sentirse cómodo y orgulloso de ser uno mismo.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
💋💄💫#guccibeauty @gucci @alessandro_michele @michelatafuri21 makeup by @thomasdekluyver hair by @kimgarduno nails by @nailsbymarysoul
Una publicación compartida de Dani Miller (@alienzarereal) el
Para que las personas se acepten y amen
La idea de Gucci es lograr inspirar a las personas a que amen aún más sus imperfecciones y se sientan hermosas. El odio y la exclusión ya pasaron de moda.
