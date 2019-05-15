Nota de EU89.7
Campaña de Gucci busca romper con estereotipos de belleza

La famosa marca promociona nueva línea de labiales con una campaña que muestra sonrisas que se escapan de los estereotipos de belleza.

Por Sandy Sandoval
Publicado en

Gucci lanzó una campaña en redes sociales para promocionar su nueva línea de labiales roja y rosa. Con ello, la compañía de belleza pretende romper los canónes establecidos.

“Para los valientes, los brillantes y los hermosos”, dice un mensaje publicado junto a una de las fotografías. La misma es la sonrisa de la cantante Dani Miller, vocalista de la banda Surfbort.

“Al crecer pasas por una evolución de superación de la inseguridad y la sanación de ser acosado o las presiones de adaptarse al perfecto estilo de belleza tradicional”, comenta Miller en sus redes sociales y felicita la campaña de Gucci.

La intérprete de “Les Be in love” agregó que la campaña Gucci demostró que uno debe sentirse cómodo y orgulloso de ser uno mismo.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

💋💄💫#guccibeauty @gucci @alessandro_michele @michelatafuri21 makeup by @thomasdekluyver hair by @kimgarduno nails by @nailsbymarysoul

Una publicación compartida de Dani Miller (@alienzarereal) el

Para que las personas se acepten y amen

La idea de Gucci es lograr inspirar a las personas a que amen aún más sus imperfecciones y se sientan hermosas. El odio y la exclusión ya pasaron de moda.

También le puede interesar: ►Se suicida Isaac Kappy y deja emotiva carta de despedida