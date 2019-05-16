Nota de EU89.7
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Rihanna y más expresan su indignación por la prohibición del aborto en Alabama

El miércoles (15 de mayo), la gobernadora de Alabama, Kay Ivey, firmó la ley de aborto más restrictiva de la nación, que esencialmente prohibe los abortos, incluso en los casos de incesto y violación.

Por Tita Moreno
La nueva ley, que entrará en vigencia en seis meses, establece que es un delito mayor de clase A realizar un aborto, y los médicos se enfrentan a una pena de prisión de 10 a 99 años bajo las provisiones votadas por 25 senadores republicanos de Alabama (todos hombres).
Missouri, Kentucky, Georgia y Mississippi están considerando la legislación contra el aborto ya que el movimiento “pro-vida” goza de una fuerte ola de apoyo institucional, con varios proyectos de ley que avanzan en todo el país. Rö V. Wade dictaminó que legalizaba el aborto. Muchos otros artistas y músicos han dado a conocer que no apoyan esta nueva ley.

A continuación, algunos comentarios de las artistas más relevantes:

 

 

take a look. these are the idiots making decisions for WOMEN in America. Governor Kay Ivey…SHAME ON YOU!!!!

🌎💔🇺🇸 Last week, a bill was signed into law in Georgia that is a near-total ban on abortion. This marks the fourth “heartbeat” law to be passed in the United States in the last year – a name that is designed to be emotive. It refers to the first signs of the development of a heart in a fetus at 6 weeks of pregnancy, long before most people know they are pregnant. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🍑💔 Georgia’s bill stands out for going one step further in including personhood language, criminalising not just abortion providers, but also pregnant people for having abortions or even miscarrying. Today, Alabama passed its own law banning abortion except when the health of the mother is at risk. We remember that Savita Halappanavar died in Ireland with the same law on the books. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🇬🇧💔 Currently, women & pregnant people living in Northern Ireland are forced to travel to mainland Britain for abortion care that is illegal in their home country. There will always be people who cannot travel because of domestic violence, immigration status, and disability. People living in Northern Ireland and the USA deserve the dignity of accessing safe, legal & local reproductive healthcare at home. #nowforni These laws won’t stop women and pregnant people from having abortions, or from making the best decision for their bodies and families, it will just mean they are forced to do so unsafely and with stigma. #reproductiverightsforall ✊ Please join me in supporting @plannedparenthood @ippf_global @womenhelporg @all4choice #abortionsupportnetwork ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

