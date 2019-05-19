Emilia Clarke se despide de su característico personaje que la catapultó a la fama.
Después de ocho largas temporadas, Emilia Clarke se despide de su personaje Daenerys de la famosa serie “Game of Thrones”, el cual llega su fin hoy domingo.
La actriz británica compartió una fotografía junto al elenco de la aclamada serie, donde le dedicó un par de palabras a los que conforman parte del equipo de este exitoso proyecto de televisión.
View this post on Instagram
Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me. The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice. Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown. But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended. @gameofthrones @hbo #love #motherofdragonsoverandout
“Buscando las palabras para describir esta publicación, me ha dejado emocionada Y con lo mucho que quiero decir pero son pocas las palabras en comparación con lo que este show y Dany significan para mi”.- escribió la actriz.
“La madre de los dragones ha formado parte muy importante de mi vida de adulta, esta mujer tiene una gran parte de mi corazón, la serie me ha formado como mujer, cómo actriz Y como ser humano. Sólo quisiera que mi padre estuviera aquí para ver que tan lejos hemos llegado”. , siguió Clarke.
Por último terminó con unas palabras que llegaron directo al corazón de los fans alrededor del mundo: “Pero esto no sería nada sin ustedes los fans, les debemos mucho… sin ustedes no seriamos nada.”
View this post on Instagram
This post is because I’m bursting with pride and fan girling so bad. @loylecarner has made on hellova incredible album (insert me fangirling here) and curated one hellova amazing art exhibition to showcase his music as interpreted by amazing artists…one of which was Damien hurst and one of which is my bestest human friend and twin @myofflinecommunityofone I’ve watched him blossom into a real living and breathing artist with talent for days and it makes my heart sing! #artlivesandbreathes #bangerofanight #gethisalbumnow! #forthelove #❤️ #🔥