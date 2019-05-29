En muchas ocasiones se ha rumorado de que Mia Khalifa está embarazada. Con esta fotografía, lo desmiente.
Una vez más la libanesa mostró su sensualidad, solo que esta vez además de desmentir los rumores sobre su posible embarazo envío un mensaje a las mujeres que suelen editar sus fotos.
Mia Khalifa sorprendió a sus casi 16 millones de seguidores en Instagram con su escultural figura. Junto a una de las imágenes escribió:
“Aquí hay una diferencia entre la edición y la corrección de color. Siempre pido que me dejen los rollos, las estrías y las imperfecciones, y que el color se vea mejorado en general. Las mujeres deben dejar de publicar fotos editadas y FaceTuned dentro de una pulgada de sus vidas, eres es irreconocible y poco realista”, escribió la exactriz de cine para adultos.
La publicación recibió miles de hálagos sobre su belleza y comentario. Muchos agregaron de que se le nota de que se ha realizado pocas cirugías estéticas.
Mia dio un giro total a su vida cuando dejó el cine para adultos y se dedicó al modelaje y ser presentadora de un programa de deportes. Esta comprometida con Robert Sandberg, un dramaturgo estadounidense y profesor en el Departamento de Inglés de la Universidad de Princeton, además de ser chef.
Desde hace algunos meses la pareja anunció su compromiso pero se desconoce cuando realizarán su boda.
