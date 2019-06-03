Nota de EU89.7
Esposa del chicharito se desnuda para enseñar su pancita.

Sarah Kohan, esposa del futbolista mexicano Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, subió a su cuenta oficial de instagram una fotografía donde aparece semidesnuda presumiendo sus nueve meses de embarazo. La pareja se encuentra en la recta final de la espera de su hija, en la fotografía Sarah le dedicó unas tiernas palabras a su hijo. “Nueve meses viéndote …

Continuar leyendo “Esposa del chicharito se desnuda para enseñar su pancita.”

Por Sussan Hernandez
Publicado en

Sarah Kohan, esposa del futbolista mexicano Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, subió a su cuenta oficial de instagram una fotografía donde aparece semidesnuda presumiendo sus nueve meses de embarazo.

La pareja se encuentra en la recta final de la espera de su hija, en la fotografía Sarah le dedicó unas tiernas palabras a su hijo. “Nueve meses viéndote crecer pequeño, no podemos esperar a ver tu cara. He oído que los primogénitos siempre se parecen mucho a su padre, y según mi propia experiencia, esto es cierto, aunque no haya ninguna razón para ello. Eres un primigenio y ¿te pareces a tu papá? (Si es un mini clon de Chicharito moriré de ternura”.

No es la primera vez que la esposa del Chicharito presume su pancita de embarazo de esta manera, durante sus 9 meses le ha demostrado a sus seguidores que se está disfrutando esta etapa de su vida.

View this post on Instagram

Tesoro mio ❤️

A post shared by moonstrucktraveller (@sarahkohan) on