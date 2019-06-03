Sarah Kohan, esposa del futbolista mexicano Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, subió a su cuenta oficial de instagram una fotografía donde aparece semidesnuda presumiendo sus nueve meses de embarazo.
La pareja se encuentra en la recta final de la espera de su hija, en la fotografía Sarah le dedicó unas tiernas palabras a su hijo. “Nueve meses viéndote crecer pequeño, no podemos esperar a ver tu cara. He oído que los primogénitos siempre se parecen mucho a su padre, y según mi propia experiencia, esto es cierto, aunque no haya ninguna razón para ello. Eres un primigenio y ¿te pareces a tu papá? (Si es un mini clon de Chicharito moriré de ternura”.
View this post on Instagram
9 months growing you little guy.. we can’t wait to see your face!!! I have heard first borns always look a lot like their father.. and from my own experience this is mostly true even though there is no reason why?! are you a first born and do you look like your dad?? father (if he is a mini clone of @ch14_ i will die of cuteness) ❤️
No es la primera vez que la esposa del Chicharito presume su pancita de embarazo de esta manera, durante sus 9 meses le ha demostrado a sus seguidores que se está disfrutando esta etapa de su vida.
View this post on Instagram
In honor of earth day 🌎 we all need to do our bit to look after this planet.. every single effort counts!! Whether that be turning off the tap while brushing your teeth, being actively involved in animal conservation, picking up rubbish or minimising your use of single use products (especially plastic) all are such important efforts we need to sustain this beautiful planet and the incredible creatures that call it home ❤️