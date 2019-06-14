A sus 54 años Myrka Dellanos luce una espectacular figura la que ha generado cientos de suspiros. La conductora ha publicado en varias ocasiones fotografías sensuales, en donde deja ver más de la cuenta.
En esta ocasión, la exestrella de Primer Impacto apareció en Instagram luciendo un par de jeans rotos. Y aunque su prenda no es del todo tan atrevida, pero sí entallada, como la de Emily Ratajkowski, es evidente que a la mamá de Alexa Dellanos también le gusta lucir sexy y juvenil.
Embrace all that is around you and everything that is your life. . Don’t compare yourself to others. It’s your journey and yours alone. Don’t allow others’ criticism or opinion dull the voice of God that whispers “I love you no matter what!” and “you are destined for greatness!” . Please remember “greatness” is not in the worlds eyes but your loved ones. . Greatness doesn’t mean awards, commendations and riches. . I’ve always known true greatness comes from loving and being loved. . Keep it all in perspective because this life is but a breath! Gone in a heartbeat!
La conductora
La conductora de televisión tiene 54 años de edad con tan solo verla. Sobre todo porque su rostro siempre luce brillante y delicado.
Además, su look siempre es bastante jovial y juvenil, incluso al lado de su hija Alexa Dellanos, Myrka se ve bastante joven para su edad.
Happy birthday to the sweetest, smartest and most beautiful mommy! Our bond is unbreakable and I am so proud to be yours. 💕 Thank you for your unconditional love and for raising me to be an independent, confident woman like you. I love you more than you could ever know! Cheers to many more birthdays together. 🥂