Myrka Dellanos muestra su encanto en pantalones rotos

La conductora Myrka Dellanos sorprendió a sus seguidores al publicar imagen donde luce a la perfección jeans rotos.

Por Ruslin Herrera
Myrka Dellanos

A sus 54 años Myrka Dellanos luce una espectacular figura la que ha generado cientos de suspiros. La conductora ha publicado en varias ocasiones fotografías sensuales, en donde deja ver más de la cuenta.

En esta ocasión, la exestrella de Primer Impacto apareció en Instagram luciendo un par de jeans rotos. Y aunque su prenda no es del todo tan atrevida, pero sí entallada, como la de Emily Ratajkowski, es evidente que a la mamá de Alexa Dellanos también le gusta lucir sexy y juvenil.

La conductora de televisión tiene 54 años de edad con tan solo verla. Sobre todo porque su rostro siempre luce brillante y delicado.

Además, su look siempre es bastante jovial y juvenil, incluso al lado de su hija Alexa Dellanos, Myrka se ve bastante joven para su edad.