La primera y tan ansiada fotografía del bebé del Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle, finalmente está aquí.
Tras varios meses de embarazo y de estar bajo la luz el ojo público, finalmente se dio a conocer la primera imagen del bebé real.
Por medio de la cuenta del palacio Real de Inglaterra y de los duques de Cambridge, se publicó en celebración del día del padre esta tierna imagen del bebé agarrando el dedo de su papá.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Father’s Day! And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex! © SussexRoyal
Aunque apenas se puede observar un poco del bebé, muchas personas se emocionaron al conocer finalmente al hijo de Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry.
View this post on Instagram
Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share their first public moment as a family. They are so incredibly grateful for the warm wishes and support they’ve received from everyone around the world, since welcoming their son two days ago. Photo cred: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal