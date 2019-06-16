Nota de EU89.7
La primera imagen del bebé real del príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle.

Esta es la tierna imagen donde se dio a conocer el adorable rostro del bebé del príncipe Harry.

Por Jennifer Carrera
La primera y tan ansiada fotografía del bebé del Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle, finalmente está aquí.

Tras varios meses de embarazo y de estar bajo la luz el ojo público, finalmente se dio a conocer la primera imagen del bebé real.

Por medio de la cuenta del palacio Real de Inglaterra y de los duques de Cambridge, se publicó en celebración del día del padre esta tierna imagen del bebé agarrando el dedo de su papá.

 

Happy Father’s Day! And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex! © SussexRoyal

Aunque apenas se puede observar un poco del bebé, muchas personas se emocionaron al conocer finalmente al hijo de Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry.