El cantante canadiense, Justin Bieber, tuvo un pequeño malentendido con la cantante Taylor Swift y los usuarios de internet no dudaron en mostrarle su error.
La razón, Bieber publicó una imagen con una “broma inocente” donde se refería a la frase “What up Taylor” que generó mucha polémica.
Esta imagen estaba acompañada de Kanye West, Scooter Braun y Martin Garrix.
Cabe mencionar que Kanye West inició con “la pelea” desde la gala de los premios MTV en el 2009, luego que el rapero asegurará que el premio que ganó Swift era para Beyoncé.
Aunque la imagen fue publicada ya hace tres años, Justin Bieber tomó bando por Kanye West y ahora el cantante decidió ponerle fin a su error y pedirle disculpas a Taylor Swift.
Esto además le trajo problemas muy graves a su representante Scooter Braun.
Hey Taylor. First of all i would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time i thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive.. I have to be honest though it was my caption and post that I screenshoted of scooter and Kanye that said “taylor swift what up” he didnt have anything to do with it and it wasnt even a part of the conversation in all actuality he was the person who told me not to joke like that.. Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you.! As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, One thing i know is both scooter and i love you. I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication. So banter back and fourth online i dont believe solves anything. I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you. I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line..
En la publicación se lee como Bieber se disculpa por haber hecho ese post:
“Pensé que era gracioso, pero mirando hacia atrás se que fue desagradable e insensible”, la publicación continúa y enfatiza que su representante no tuvo nada que ver con la broma y que ambos “desean hablar y resolver cualquier conflicto, dolor o sentimiento que deba abordarse”.
Aunque no se sabe porque Justin publicó eso ahora, muchos han considerado que su disculpa viene “muy tarde” y que lo estaría haciendo por pura publicidad.
