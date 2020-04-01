El Príncipe Harry sabe que ya nada será igual desde su marcha del Reino Unido y la Familia Real. Por ello, decidió romper el silencio y tomar la decisión de no volver a pensar de que el virus del Covid-19 esté presente en el reino.
Sin duda fue una decisión difícil y tomó un gran tiempo para reflexionar y saber cómo lo debía dar a conocer al público ya que esto marcaría un antes y un después de su vida completamente.
View this post on Instagram
Around the world, the response from people in every walk of life, to protect and look out for their communities has been inspiring. None more so than the brave and dedicated healthcare workers on the frontline, risking their own well-being to care for the sick and fight COVID-19. Wherever you are in the world, we are all incredibly grateful. For all of us, the best way we can support health workers is to make sure we do not make their job any harder by spreading this disease further. No matter where you are, the @WHO have shared some guidelines that can help. You may have seen or heard these before, but they are as important today as ever. Please click our link in bio for more information from @WHO
¿Debe volver al reino?
La Reina Isabel se vio obligada a llamar urgentemente a su nieto Harry para que cumpliera con sus obligaciones reales durante la pandemia que afecta a todo el país ya que ella se encuentra en cuarentena y es sospechosa de portar el virus.
Su padre, el príncipe Carlos y el primer británico Boris Johnson dieron positivos a los resultados.
Es por ello que es importante y urgente la ayuda de Harry en estos momentos para tomar decisiones junto a su hermano el Príncipe William.
El Reino Unido siempre ha querido a Harry en el trono, pero todos los disturbios ocasionados por Meghan Markle jamás fueron previstos por lo que ahora todo lo complica.
Se niega a cumplir funciones
El diario The Sun fue el encargado de informar cuál había sido la decisión del príncipe ante la crisis, a lo que tuvo que negarse y decir no a sus funciones militares en el Reino Unido.
Harry se mostró tenso y nervioso dirigiéndose a los marines para comunicarles el fin oficial de sus actividades el día 31 de este mes de marzo.
En días pasados se dio a conocer la situación del Príncipe Carlos, su padre, y Meghan fue blanco de críticas tras prohibirle a Harry ver a su padre ni estar cerca de él ya que él quería regresar al Reino Unido, por lo que decidió ella que se mudarían lo antes posible a Los Angeles.
“Me vi obligado a tomar esta decisión, estoy devastado por tener que dejar el cargo, siento que estoy decepcionando a la gente, pero no tengo otra opción”, dijo el príncipe al general Matthew Holmes.
View this post on Instagram
This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing diversity amongst its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As President and Vice-President of the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is ‘Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming', placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. Photo © PA