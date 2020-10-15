Tras la pérdida de su hijo, el cantante protagonizó un emotivo momento al cantarle a su esposa durante el evento.
Hace algunos días, John Legend y su esposa, Chrissy Teigen anunciaron a través de sus redes sociales que su tercer hijo había fallecido durante el parto.
Ambos famosos expresaron ese terrible momento y lo mal que se sentían al perder al pequeño.
Tras el hecho, es la primera vez que John Legend se presenta y expresarle a su esposa lo mucho que la ama.
“This is for Chrissy.” John legend dedicated his emocional billboard music awards performance to his wife Chrissy Teigen 💕😫 #BBMAs @chrissyteigen @johnlegend pic.twitter.com/mP5TEiUE0Y
A través de los Billboard Music Awards 2020, el intérprete cantó su tema “Never Break”, el cual estrenó recientemente.
“Esto es para Chrissy”, comentó. Este fue el momento:
Sobre la pérdida del bebé
El momento que ha sido difícil para la famosa pareja ha quedado plasmado en algunas fotografías que ellos compartieron en sus redes sociales.
Además explicaron a sus fans que las transfusiones de sangre no fueron suficientes.
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
La modelo fue hospitalizada por un sangrado, el cual no se pudo controlar a tiempo, lo que hizo que perdiera lo líquidos necesarios para continuar con el embarazo.
“Nunca nos romperemos, nunca nos romperemos, construidos sobre una base, lo suficientemente fuertes para quedarnos”, se escucha en la nueva canción de Legend.
La pareja además del bebé que esperaban, tienen dos hijos, de 4 años y de 2.
