Lista de nominados de para los Golden Globes 2023

Los premios se llevarán a cabo el 10 de enero en la ciudad de Los Ángeles, y se espera que el resultado de nuevo se considere como una especie de predicción para lo que va a suceder en los Oscar 2023.

12 diciembre, 2022 8:37 am
Luisa Maria Godinez
Golden Globes

La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera en Hollywood (HFPA, por sus siglas en inglés) anunció a los nominados para la 80a entrega anual de los Golden Globes. George y Mayan López fueron quienes dieron a conocer todas la categorías.

El anuncio de las nominaciones se transmitió en vivo en el programa “TODAY” por NBC. Padre e hija, creadores y estrellas de la nueva comedia “López vs López”, presentaron a los cinco nominados para cada una de las 27 categorías de premios desde el Beverly Hilton.

Tras su increíble transformación y gran actuación en la cinta “The Whale”, Brendan Fraser obtuvo su nominación en la categoría Mejor Actor.

LOS NOMINADOS

Mejor película de drama

  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Elvis
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor película musical o comedia

  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Triangle of Sadness

Mejor película Extranjera

  • RRR (India)
  • All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
  • Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
  • Close (Belgium)
  • Decision to Leave (South Korea)

Mejor película animada

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Marcel the Shell With Shoes
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • Turning Red

Mejor director

  • James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
  • Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Mejor actor en película de drama

  • Austin Butler, Elvis
  • Brendan Fraser, The Whale
  • Hugh Jackman, The Son
  • Bill Nighy, Living
  • Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Mejor actor en película, comedia o musical

  • Diego Calva, Babylon
  • Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Adam Driver, White Noise
  • Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Mejor actriz en película musical o comedia

  • Margot Robbie, Babylon
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
  • Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  • Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
  • Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor actriz en película de drama

  • Cate Blanchett, Tár
  • Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
  • Viola Davis, The Woman King
  • Ana de Armas, Blonde
  • Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Mejor actor de reparto en película de drama, musical o comedia

  • Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brad Pitt, Babylon
  • Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Mejor actriz de reparto en película musical, comedia o drama

  • Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
  • Carey Mulligan, She Said

Mejor serie de drama

  • Better Call Saul
  • The Crown
  • House of the Dragon
  • Ozark
  • Severance

Mejor serie limitada, antología o película para televisión

  • Black Bird
  • Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Pam and Tommy
  • The Dropout
  • The White Lotus: Sicily

Mejor serie musical o comedia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Wednesday

Mejor actor de serie de drama

  • Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
  • Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
  • Diego Luna, Andor
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Adam Scott, Severance

Mejor actor de serie musical o comedia

  • Donald Glover, Atlanta
  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Mejor actriz de serie de drama

  • Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
  • Laura Linney, Ozark
  • Imelda Staunton, The Crown
  • Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
  • Zendaya, Euphoria

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de televisión, musical, comedia o drama

  • Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Julia Garner, Ozark
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Mejor actor de reparto en serie de televisión

  • John Lithgow, The Old Man
  • Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
  • John Turturro, Severance
  • Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
  • Henry Winkler, Barry

Mejor actriz en serie musical o comedia

  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
  • Jean Smart, Hacks

Mejor guion

  • Todd Field, Tár
  • Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Mejor actor en serie limitada, antología o película para televisión

  • Taron Egerton, Black Bird
  • Colin Firth, The Staircase
  • Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
  • Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Mejor actor de reparto en serie limitada, antología o película para televisión

  • F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
  • Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
  • Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
  • Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

Mejor actriz en serie limitada, antología o película para televisión

  • Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
  • Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
  • Lily James, Pam and Tommy
  • Julia Roberts, Gaslit
  • Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Mejor actriz en serie limitada, antología o película para televisión

  • Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
  • Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
  • Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Mejor canción original

  • “Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
  • “Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
  • “Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
    “Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
  • “Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Mejor score

  • Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
  • Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
  • John Williams, The Fabelmans
  • Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
