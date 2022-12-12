Lista de nominados de para los Golden Globes 2023

La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera en Hollywood (HFPA, por sus siglas en inglés) anunció a los nominados para la 80a entrega anual de los Golden Globes. George y Mayan López fueron quienes dieron a conocer todas la categorías.
El anuncio de las nominaciones se transmitió en vivo en el programa “TODAY” por NBC. Padre e hija, creadores y estrellas de la nueva comedia “López vs López”, presentaron a los cinco nominados para cada una de las 27 categorías de premios desde el Beverly Hilton.
We're so excited to have @georgelopez and Mayan Lopez announce our 2023 #GoldenGlobes nominees on Monday, December 12!


Tras su increíble transformación y gran actuación en la cinta “The Whale”, Brendan Fraser obtuvo su nominación en la categoría Mejor Actor.
Los premios se llevarán a cabo el 10 de enero en la ciudad de Los Ángeles, y se espera que el resultado de nuevo se considere como una especie de predicción para lo que va a suceder en los Oscar 2023.
We are thrilled to announce that this year's #GoldenGlobes will be hosted by Comedian Jerrod Carmichael!
Tune in Tuesday, January 10 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @nbc and @peacock

LOS NOMINADOS
Mejor película de drama
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor película musical o comedia
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
Mejor película Extranjera
- RRR (India)
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Belgium)
- Decision to Leave (South Korea)
Mejor película animada
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Mejor director
- James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Mejor actor en película de drama
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Hugh Jackman, The Son
- Bill Nighy, Living
- Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Mejor actor en película, comedia o musical
- Diego Calva, Babylon
- Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver, White Noise
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Mejor actriz en película musical o comedia
- Margot Robbie, Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
- Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor actriz en película de drama
- Cate Blanchett, Tár
- Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Mejor actor de reparto en película de drama, musical o comedia
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt, Babylon
- Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Mejor actriz de reparto en película musical, comedia o drama
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan, She Said
Mejor serie de drama
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- Ozark
- Severance
Mejor serie limitada, antología o película para televisión
- Black Bird
- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Pam and Tommy
- The Dropout
- The White Lotus: Sicily
Mejor serie musical o comedia
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
Mejor actor de serie de drama
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Severance
Mejor actor de serie musical o comedia
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Mejor actriz de serie de drama
- Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
- Zendaya, Euphoria
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de televisión, musical, comedia o drama
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Mejor actor de reparto en serie de televisión
- John Lithgow, The Old Man
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
- John Turturro, Severance
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Mejor actriz en serie musical o comedia
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Mejor guion
- Todd Field, Tár
- Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Mejor actor en serie limitada, antología o película para televisión
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Colin Firth, The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy
Mejor actor de reparto en serie limitada, antología o película para televisión
- F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
- Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy
Mejor actriz en serie limitada, antología o película para televisión
- Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- Lily James, Pam and Tommy
- Julia Roberts, Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Mejor actriz en serie limitada, antología o película para televisión
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Mejor canción original
- “Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
- “Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
- “Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- “Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)
Mejor score
- Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
- John Williams, The Fabelmans
- Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin