Lista de nominados de para los Golden Globes 2023

La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera en Hollywood (HFPA, por sus siglas en inglés) anunció a los nominados para la 80a entrega anual de los Golden Globes. George y Mayan López fueron quienes dieron a conocer todas la categorías.

El anuncio de las nominaciones se transmitió en vivo en el programa “TODAY” por NBC. Padre e hija, creadores y estrellas de la nueva comedia “López vs López”, presentaron a los cinco nominados para cada una de las 27 categorías de premios desde el Beverly Hilton.

We’re so excited to have @georgelopez and Mayan Lopez announce our 2023 #GoldenGlobes nominees on Monday, December 12!

Tras su increíble transformación y gran actuación en la cinta “The Whale”, Brendan Fraser obtuvo su nominación en la categoría Mejor Actor.

Los premios se llevarán a cabo el 10 de enero en la ciudad de Los Ángeles, y se espera que el resultado de nuevo se considere como una especie de predicción para lo que va a suceder en los Oscar 2023.

-->

We are thrilled to announce 📣 that this year’s #GoldenGlobes will be hosted by Comedian Jerrod Carmichael!

Tune in Tuesday, January 10 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on @nbc and @peacock 🏆 pic.twitter.com/oPC3QIyb3Y

— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 8, 2022