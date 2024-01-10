Ellos son los nominados a los SAG Awards 2024

Después de un año turbulento, el Sindicato de Actores de Hollywood se toma un respiro para premiar a lo mejor del cine y la televisión. Este miércoles se anunciaron los nominados a los SAG Awards 2024.

La ceremonia de entrega se llevará a cabo el próximo sábado 24 de febrero y también serán transmitidos mediante la plataforma de streaming Netflix.

La ceremonia de la 30ª edición de los Screen Actors Guild Awards se realizarán desde el Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall de Los Ángeles en Estados Unidos, asimismo, las categorías son votadas por los miembros de SAG-AFTRA la cual consta de más de 119.000 actores.

Estos premios son un precursor clave de las categorías de actuación del Oscar, ya que un número muy grande de votantes del Sindicato de Actores también forma parte de la rama de actuación de la Academia.

Cine

Mejor Elenco

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Mejor Actriz

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Mejor Actor

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

Penélope Cruz – Ferrari

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Willem Dafoe – Poor Things

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Mejor Elenco de Stunts (Dobles de Acción)

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

TV

Mejor Actuación de Elenco – Serie de Drama

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Mejor Actriz – Serie de Drama

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Mejor Actor – Serie de Drama

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Mejor Actuación de Elenco – Serie de Comedia

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Mejor Actriz – Serie de Comedia

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Mejor Actor – Serie de Comedia

Bill Hader (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Mejor Actriz – Serie Limitada o Película para TV

Uzo Aduba (Painkiller)

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry)

Bel Powley (A Small Light)

Ali Wong (Beef)

Mejor Actor – Serie Limitada o Película para TV

Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)

Jon Hamm (Fargo)

David Oyelowo (Lawmen: Bass Reeves)

Tony Shalhoub (Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie)

Steven Yeun (Beef)

Mejor Elenco de Stunts (Dobles de Acción) – Serie de Drama o Comedia

Ashoka

Barry

Beef

The Last of Us

The Mandalorian