Farándula

Ellos son los nominados a los SAG Awards 2024

La ceremonia de entrega de los Screen Actors Guild Awards se llevarán a cabo el 24 de febrero.

10 enero, 2024 11:06 am
Luisa Maria Godinez
Después de un año turbulento, el Sindicato de Actores de Hollywood se toma un respiro para premiar a lo mejor del cine y la televisión. Este miércoles se anunciaron los nominados a los SAG Awards 2024.

La ceremonia de entrega se llevará a cabo el próximo sábado 24 de febrero y también serán transmitidos mediante la plataforma de streaming Netflix.

La ceremonia de la 30ª edición de los Screen Actors Guild Awards se realizarán desde el Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall de Los Ángeles en Estados Unidos, asimismo, las categorías son votadas por los miembros de SAG-AFTRA la cual consta de más de 119.000 actores.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por SAG Awards® (@sagawards)

Estos premios son  un precursor clave de las categorías de actuación del Oscar, ya que un número muy grande de votantes del Sindicato de Actores también forma parte de la rama de actuación de la Academia.

Cine

Mejor Elenco

  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • The Color Purple
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer

Mejor Actriz

  • Annette Bening – Nyad
  • Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Carey Mulligan – Maestro
  • Margot Robbie – Barbie
  • Emma Stone – Poor Things

Mejor Actor

  • Bradley Cooper – Maestro
  • Colman Domingo – Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
  • Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
  • Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
  • Penélope Cruz – Ferrari
  • Jodie Foster – Nyad
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
  • Willem Dafoe – Poor Things
  • Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
  • Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Mejor Elenco de Stunts (Dobles de Acción)

  • Barbie
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
  • John Wick: Chapter 4
  • Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

TV

Mejor Actuación de Elenco – Serie de Drama

  • The Crown
  • The Gilded Age
  • The Last of Us
  • The Morning Show
  • Succession

Mejor Actriz – Serie de Drama

  • Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
  • Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
  • Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
  • Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
  • Sarah Snook (Succession)

Mejor Actor – Serie de Drama

  • Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
  • Brian Cox (Succession)
  • Kieran Culkin (Succession)
  • Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
  • Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Mejor Actuación de Elenco – Serie de Comedia

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • The Bear
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Ted Lasso

Mejor Actriz – Serie de Comedia

  • Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
  • Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
  • Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
  • Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Mejor Actor – Serie de Comedia

  • Bill Hader (Barry)
  • Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
  • Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
  • Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
  • Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Mejor Actriz – Serie Limitada o Película para TV

  • Uzo Aduba (Painkiller)
  • Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)
  • Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry)
  • Bel Powley (A Small Light)
  • Ali Wong (Beef)

Mejor Actor – Serie Limitada o Película para TV

  • Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers)
  • Jon Hamm (Fargo)
  • David Oyelowo (Lawmen: Bass Reeves)
  • Tony Shalhoub (Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie)
  • Steven Yeun (Beef)

Mejor Elenco de Stunts (Dobles de Acción) – Serie de Drama o Comedia

  • Ashoka
  • Barry
  • Beef
  • The Last of Us
  • The Mandalorian
