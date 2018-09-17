Artista callejero crea "psicodélicos" grafitis - Emisoras Unidas

Nychos es un artista e ilustrador urbano de graffiti de Austria e impresiona con sus “psicodélicos” trabajos.
Artes “psicodélicos” inundan las calles
En 2005 estableció el movimiento REM (Rabbit Eye Movement( que lo hizo conocido mundialmente.
“Los conejos operan fuera de nuestro sistema”, dice Nychos, “y no tienen reglas a seguir”, asegura.
What’s up Shanghai!! Good to be back. This time o brought some artwork . Dissection of son-Goku is one of the pieces at the gallery show opening at @bettermeart !!! Group show with the homies @tristaneaton @og_slick @dface_official @davidfloresart #china #nycgos #anatomy #songoku #dragonballz
Nychos no es un artista habitual de la calle ya que su trabajo siempre está “medio hecho”, o sea siempre muestra lo que hay dentro de sus creaciones, por así decirlo.
It’s been more than 2 years since my last show in the US….and I was kinda over it and stopped painting on canvas for a year. It has also been 4 years since my last show in San Francisco. In November “I WILL BE BACK” in SF with a whole new body of work. I caught up with stuff I had worked on before the IKON show ,rewired myself back in it over the last 6 months. January this year I started to work on my first sculptures. With the help of @mirusgallery 3 amazing pieces are in progress and will be on display at the show (see progress in highlights). One of them will be “chemistry “ the same piece I painted at #outsidelands2017 “ENDLESS LAYERS TILL CONSCIOUSNESS “ is not only the Titel to the show . It more describes my very own mental journey during a hard time till I was able to build a show again. I personally have learned one thing…. slicing off layer by layer sometimes will not show us what’s really going on in the deepest depths of ourselves. Consciousness is definitely one of my main fields of interest lately. Dissecting mind sounds like a big challenge but thats why my job never gets boring and this show will be something like the gateway to a next level of my creation. #chemistry #nychos #endlesslayerstillconsciousness #love #kiss #ultimatefreedom #universe #anatomy #3rdeye #rebirth #death #california #sanfrancisco #mirusgallerydenver #meditation #passion #rewiringmind
Pero ese es el punto, ya que se especializa en la creación de enormes murales que representan animales divididos en dos.
Y eso le permiten obtener una idea de su estructura anatómica, que pareciera una unión de un libro de anatomía y una mente artística.
Si alguna vez quisiste saber cómo era una ballena, un cocodrilo o el T-Rex por dentro, esta es tu oportunidad.
„Return of the Thundercat“ another version of the 2014 Mural at Panther coffee in Wynwood // Miami. Unfortunately the mural is gone for a while now. Still fun to paint this one again. #thunderkittenlives #panther #isliceforaliving #nychos #nychostheweird #miami #rollingloud #translucent #anatomy
"Dissection of Mona Lisa" 🚨 🚨🚨 PRINTS COMING NEXT WEEK ON : rabbiteyemovement.shop 🚨🚨🚨 FYI: @rabbiteyemovement_official will have his own booth at @designercon this weekend in LA . I will be there as well. See you there !!! #dcon #designercon #nychos s #rabbiteyemovement #monalisa #losangeles #prints #dissection #anatomy #popsurrealism