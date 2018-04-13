Blogger responde a quienes la critican y le piden que "cubra su cuerpo" - Emisoras Unidas

Anna O’Brien es una blogger que sufrió un acto de discriminación en un hotel de Las Vegas en medio de una sesión de fotografías.
¿Por sobrepeso?
La blogger comentó que había solicitado permiso en el hotel para tomar algunas fotografías con un camarógrafo profesional y se le dijo que no había problema mientras no ocupara el espacio del casino.
Entonces Anna se tomó unas fotografías en bikini en el lobby. De pronto un guardia de seguridad se le acercó, diciéndole que tenía que cubrirse el cuerpo. La mujer quedó molesta por esa actitud porque supo que no lo decía porque debía cubrirse, ya que muchas mujeres se dirigían a la piscina en bikini, sino por su sobrepeso.
“Claro, las chicas delgadas con tangas y tacones están MUY BIEN, pero una chica de talla grande con un traje de baño completo, tratando de tomar un editorial épico, ahora eso es demasiado. […] Es más que sólo una chica en la ciudad del pecado en bikini. Es un, es una declaración. Seremos vistas. Ya no nos escondemos. Y vamos a usar lo que queramos, donde queramos. No sólo en Las Vegas. EN TODOS LADOS. El cambio está en camino; la pregunta es ¿vas a interponerte en el camino o ayudarnos?”, escribió la joven en su cuenta de Instagram.
Inmediatamente su declaración está ganando aplausos y el apoyo de miles de seguidores. Después de esta declaración, Anna se ha convertido en una “influencer” en redes sociales y muchas personas comentan que es un ejemplo de aceptarse tal y como es.
I find it ironic that I’ve taken photos in swimsuits all over the world and the one place I was told to cover up was Las Vegas. Sure, thin girls in thongs and pasties are A OK but a plus girl in a full coverage suit, trying to take an epic editorial shot- now that’s just too much. Jokes on them though, I’d already gotten the perfect photo. They can’t erase this happened. I’m learning as I push myself to do more editorial type concepts, the push back is greater. But that’s why I push. It’s more than just a girl in the city of sin in a bikini, It’s a statement. We will be seen. We’re not hiding anymore. And we’re going to wear whatever we want, wherever we want. Not just in Vegas. EVERYWHERE. Change is coming; the question is are you going to stand in the way or help us push through? Bikini by @curvybeach #lasvegas #plussize #fashion #bodypositive #confidence #idowhatiwant 📸 @larabellenewyork
Whenever I appear in news articles I get a sharp reminder of the fact we still have a ways to go in how we evaluate women. That said, I still believe that regardless of how you look, you can achieve anything. It might be harder. You might face more resistance. But it is still possible. I will not for one second allow myself to be limited by those who refuse to see my strength. Instead I will burn stronger as a bold reminder that a woman on a mission cannot- and will not- be stopped by hate. 🔥 #plussize #inspiration #selflove #positivevibes #acolorstory #fire 📸 @larabellenewyork