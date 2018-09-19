Conor McGregor lanza bebida para "noquear" - Emisoras Unidas

El lunes, McGregor anunció la presentación de su marca de whisky Proper Twelve a través de Instagram.
Conor McGregor saca a la venta un whisky
Tras su mega pelea de boxeo con Floyd Mayweather Jr. el verano pasado, Conor McGregor reveló que planeaba crear su propia marca de whisky irlandés.
El ex campeón de peso ligero y pluma de UFC creó su popularidad en gran parte porque respalda su charla con la acción, por lo que no debería sorprender que, justo un año después, la marca de whisky del nativo de Dublín sea ahora una realidad.
“Nacido y criado en el suburbio de Dublín de Crumlin, Dublín 12. Doce Doce es lo que soy”, afirmó McGregor. “Quería hacer de un whisky irlandés un emblema de la cultura irlandesa en su conjunto, y algo que demostrara la gran habilidad que posee de destilar el mejor whisky del mundo”.
Proud day! Today “Project Notorious” finally comes to life with the introduction of my new Irish Whiskey; Proper 12. I have spent a lifetime studying this craft under the tutelage of my late Grandfather on my mother’s side, Christopher “Jakes” Moore, and I have put just over 3 years into the making of this liquid alone. I introduce to you @ProperWhiskey! Proper Irish Whiskey, from a Proper Irish man! Born and bred in the Dublin suburb of Crumlin, Dublin 12. Proper Twelve is who I am. I wanted to make an Irish whiskey emblematic of Irish culture as a whole, and something that would showcase the great skill we possess of distilling the best Whiskey in the entire world. One of the many amazing skills we possess on this great island. Proper Twelve is crafted at Ireland’s oldest distillery. It is made with the Isle’s freshest spring water and finest golden grain and single malt – it is pure liquid gold! This is Ireland’s whiskey, and it is my gift to the world. Another proud announcement for me in this venture is that with each case we sell, my company will donate to the first responders in each district the case is sold in. This donation plan will be in operation all over the world. These are the men and women who run into buildings while everyone else is running out. They are our real life heroes – Proper Heroes I look forward to joining all of you in a PROPER salute soon. Sláinte 🥃🇮🇪
McGregor también le dijo a GQ que donará hasta 0,86 € millones por año de los ingresos de Proper Twelve a organizaciones de primeros auxilios y caridades.
El excampeón regresa al octágono el 5 de octubre después de una ausencia de casi dos años de MMA el 5 de octubre, cuando se encuentra con el invicto campeón de peso ligero Khabib Nurmagomedov en el evento principal del UFC 229 en T-Mobile Arena en Las Vegas.