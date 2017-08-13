Conozca el impresionante tatuaje de Dwayne Johnson

El actor Dwayne Johnson, más conocido como “La Roca”, acabó con su tatuaje de toro, para dar paso a uno nuevo.
“Evolución del toro. Sangre, sudor y años”, expresó Johnson al compartir la imagen de su nuevo tatuaje.
“La Roca”, explicó que su tatuaje le llevó tres sesiones y 22 horas, “Cada detalle es un reflejo de mi propia historia personal”, aseguró.
Evolution of the bull. Blood, sweat & years. After 3 sessions and 22hrs of tattooing with world renowned @NikkoHurtado, the story’s almost done.. Every detail is a reflection of my own personal history. From the cracks and heavy damage in the bone representing life’s hard lessons I’ve learned over the years. Just like scars and wrinkles – I’m so grateful to have ‘em because they’re earned. To the horns, not pointing up or out to the side, but pointing straight ahead representing relentless energy and forward progress. The core and anchor of this image is in the eye. Look closely and you’ll find the life, energy, power and you’ll feel the MANA (spirit). The eye tells the story of a disruptive positive energy always ready to dent the universe. Depending on the light and angle, sometimes the energy’s subtle and sometimes it’s glaring. But it’s always alive and ready to disrupt the universe and love and protect my family and all things I love with intense passion and gratitude. Cheers to living, learning, evolving and growing. And to the positive disrupters ready to dent the universe. #EvolutionOfTheBull #TheDisrupter #TheMana #NowLetsBreakOutTheTequila
La cabeza de un toro, se lo tatúo cuando trabajaba en la “WWE” como luchador hace 22 años, antes de dar el salto a la pantalla grande.
“Estoy orgulloso de los malos momentos que he pasado en la vida porque de ellos he aprendido grandes lecciones”, añadió.