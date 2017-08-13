#EU Radio Online - Streaming Guatemala - Primera en Deportes - Primera en Noticias#ATM Radio Online - Streaming Guatemala#YoSi Te lleva a las estrellas - Radio Online - Streaming Guatemala#Fabu Radio Online - Streaming Guatemala - Fabuestereo - Estereo de Calidad#LaGrande Radio Online - Streaming Guatemala - La Radio del Pum Pum - #PumPum#KissFM Radio Online - Streaming Guatemala
Inicio / Farándula / Conozca el impresionante tatuaje de Dwayne Johnson

Conozca el impresionante tatuaje de Dwayne Johnson

Angel García hace 6 horas Farándula Deje un comentario 1,831 Views

El actor Dwayne Johnson, más conocido como “La Roca”, acabó con su tatuaje de toro, para dar paso a uno nuevo.

“Evolución del toro. Sangre, sudor y años”, expresó Johnson al compartir la imagen de su nuevo tatuaje.

“La Roca”, explicó que su tatuaje le llevó tres sesiones y 22 horas, “Cada detalle es un reflejo de mi propia historia personal”, aseguró.

Evolution of the bull. Blood, sweat & years. After 3 sessions and 22hrs of tattooing with world renowned @NikkoHurtado, the story’s almost done.. Every detail is a reflection of my own personal history. From the cracks and heavy damage in the bone representing life’s hard lessons I’ve learned over the years. Just like scars and wrinkles – I’m so grateful to have ‘em because they’re earned. To the horns, not pointing up or out to the side, but pointing straight ahead representing relentless energy and forward progress. The core and anchor of this image is in the eye. Look closely and you’ll find the life, energy, power and you’ll feel the MANA (spirit). The eye tells the story of a disruptive positive energy always ready to dent the universe. Depending on the light and angle, sometimes the energy’s subtle and sometimes it’s glaring. But it’s always alive and ready to disrupt the universe and love and protect my family and all things I love with intense passion and gratitude. Cheers to living, learning, evolving and growing. And to the positive disrupters ready to dent the universe. #EvolutionOfTheBull #TheDisrupter #TheMana #NowLetsBreakOutTheTequila

Una publicación compartida de therock (@therock) el

La cabeza de un toro, se lo tatúo cuando trabajaba en la “WWE” como luchador hace 22 años, antes de dar el salto a la pantalla grande.

“Estoy orgulloso de los malos momentos que he pasado en la vida porque de ellos he aprendido grandes lecciones”, añadió.

 

Tags

About Angel García

Te puede interesar

Álvaro Arzú

Arzú mantiene su inmunidad

El vocero de la comuna de la capital habló sobre la resolución

VIDEO: Tom Cruise sufre doloroso accidente durante filmación

El actor Tom Cruise sufrió un doloroso golpe durante el rodaje de Misión Imposible 6.

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *

Grupo Emisoras Unidas
© Copyright 2017, Todos los derechos reservados