Estas Series y Películas Estrenará Netflix en Febrero..!! - Emisoras Unidas

Estas Series y Películas Estrenará Netflix en Febrero..!!

Daniel Martinez hace 1 min

Ya estamos a nada de iniciar el segundo mes de este 2018 y las buenas nuevas no pueden faltar, es por ello que Netflix se renueva ofreciendo contenido nuevo para que disfrutemos durante todo el mes del amor.

n febrero la plataforma de streaming traerá grandes producciones de la televisión latina como “El Vato” y “Sin senos sí hay paraíso”.

Los suscriptores además podrán disfrutar de contenido original, en donde destaca incluso un talk show encabezado por David Letterman llamado “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” y “Altered Carbon” la nueva serie cyberpunk protagonizada por Martha Higareda.

¡Te dejamos aquí la lista completa de los próximos estrenos!

1 de febrero
3000 Miles to Graceland
42 Grams
Aeon Flux
American Pie
American Pie 2
American Pie Presents: Band Camp
American Pie Presents: The Book of Love
American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
Ella Enchanted
Extract
GoodFellas
How the Beatles Changed the World
John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution
Lovesick
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Men in Black
National Parks Adventure
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Paint It Black
Scream 3
The Hurt Locker
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Z Nation: Season 4

2 de febrero
Altered Carbon: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cabin Fever
Coach Snoop: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down!— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
On Body and Soul— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

6 de febrero
Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Valor: Season 1

7 de febrero
Imposters: Season 1
Queer Eye: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

8 de febrero
6 Days
The Emoji M

9 de febrero
Fate/Apocrypha: Part 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Seeing Allred— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Ritual— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Trader (Sovdagari)— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
When We First Met— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

14 de febrero
Greenhouse Academy: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Love Per Square Foot— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

15 de febrero
Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2
Re:Mind: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

16 de febrero
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 6— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Evan Almighty
Everything Sucks!: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Irreplaceable You— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
First Team: Juventus: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

17 de febrero
Blood Money

18 de febrero
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

19 de febrero
Dismissed
FullMetal Alchemist— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

20 de febrero
Bates Motel: Season 5
The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2–– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

21 de febrero
Forgotten— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lincoln
The Bachelors

22 de febrero
Atomic Puppet: Season 1

23 de febrero
Marseille: Season 2— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mute— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Seven Seconds: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ugly Delicious: Season 1— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

24 de febrero
Jeepers Creepers 3

26 de febrero
El Vato: Season 2
Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards
People You May Know
Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso: Season 2
Winnie

27 de febrero
Derren Brown: The Push— NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish— NETFLIX ORIGINAL

 

