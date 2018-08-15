 Foto prueba que Melanie Griffith "reconstruyó" su rostro - Emisoras Unidas
Foto prueba que Melanie Griffith “reconstruyó” su rostro

Fernanda Mérida hace 53 mins Musicales, YoSiSideral

Nota de La YoSi 90.1

Melanie Griffith hizo una reaparición en redes sociales y parece otra persona.

Una de las actrices más reconocidas de Hollywood está siendo criticada por su última fotografía donde, aparentemente, se hizo un arreglo facial a sus 61 años.

La toma se hizo púbica cuando la mamá de Dakota Johnson volvió a los reflectores durante una entrevista que le concedió a una prestigiosa revista de moda.

y aunque Griffith negó cualquier tipo de cirugía plástica, las imágenes hablaron por sí mismas.

After taking time off to care for her children, Hollywood siren Melanie Griffith is sexy, single, and ready for her next act. But would she try a dating app? “No, Jesus. Tinder or something would just be so tacky, I think,” she told @mhmakesithappen with a smirk. “I think I can find someone on my own. But if you know of anybody, please tell me.” She may be looking for love, but probably not marriage again. “I really don’t think it’s relevant for anyone anymore. But especially if you’re 60 and you have four kids and you’re living the life you’ve always wanted. Then why get married? It’s, like, I would love to fall in love and have a romance, a relationship, but I haven’t. I keep looking. I’ve had a couple of lovers but not a relationship.” More from @MelanieGriffith at the link in bio. I Photographed by @robbiefimmano

A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on

¿Nota las diferencias?

Por Fernanda Mérida

Pasión por la escritura, periodismo y entretenimiento.

