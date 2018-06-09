 Fotos de arresto policial muestran a las detenidas más atractivas - Emisoras Unidas
Fotos de arresto policial muestran a las detenidas más atractivas

En una época en la que los delincuentes masculinos están logrando acuerdos de modelaje de alto perfil con sus fotografías de fichas, puede ser fácil olvidarse de las delincuentes femeninas.

Pero la cuenta de Instagram ‘mugshawtys’ no se ha olvidado, y ha pasado los últimos nueve meses compilando las fotografías de los delincuentes sorprendentemente fotogénicos.

Algunas de las mujeres en la página han sido arrestadas por DUI, hurto y prestar su licencia de conducir, mientras que otras enfrentan cargos más serios.

A pesar de la grave situación en la que las mujeres se han metido, algunos logran posar para la cámara, con el cabello perfectamente en su lugar.

 

1.

caught a DUI

A post shared by ☆★✯ 𝔪𝔲𝔤𝔰𝔥𝔞𝔴𝔱𝔶𝔰 ✯★☆ (@mugshawtys) on

2.

Murder

A post shared by ☆★✯ 𝔪𝔲𝔤𝔰𝔥𝔞𝔴𝔱𝔶𝔰 ✯★☆ (@mugshawtys) on

3.

4.

Theft…

A post shared by ☆★✯ 𝔪𝔲𝔤𝔰𝔥𝔞𝔴𝔱𝔶𝔰 ✯★☆ (@mugshawtys) on

5.

“domestic violence”

A post shared by ☆★✯ 𝔪𝔲𝔤𝔰𝔥𝔞𝔴𝔱𝔶𝔰 ✯★☆ (@mugshawtys) on

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

no info

A post shared by ☆★✯ 𝔪𝔲𝔤𝔰𝔥𝔞𝔴𝔱𝔶𝔰 ✯★☆ (@mugshawtys) on

12.

13.

Theft of property

A post shared by ☆★✯ 𝔪𝔲𝔤𝔰𝔥𝔞𝔴𝔱𝔶𝔰 ✯★☆ (@mugshawtys) on

14.

DWI

A post shared by ☆★✯ 𝔪𝔲𝔤𝔰𝔥𝔞𝔴𝔱𝔶𝔰 ✯★☆ (@mugshawtys) on

15.

Reckless driving

A post shared by ☆★✯ 𝔪𝔲𝔤𝔰𝔥𝔞𝔴𝔱𝔶𝔰 ✯★☆ (@mugshawtys) on

16.

failure to appear ugly 🙏🏻

A post shared by ☆★✯ 𝔪𝔲𝔤𝔰𝔥𝔞𝔴𝔱𝔶𝔰 ✯★☆ (@mugshawtys) on

17.

theft of property heh

A post shared by ☆★✯ 𝔪𝔲𝔤𝔰𝔥𝔞𝔴𝔱𝔶𝔰 ✯★☆ (@mugshawtys) on

18.

Possession of a stolen firearm

A post shared by ☆★✯ 𝔪𝔲𝔤𝔰𝔥𝔞𝔴𝔱𝔶𝔰 ✯★☆ (@mugshawtys) on

19.

Possession of cannabis

A post shared by ☆★✯ 𝔪𝔲𝔤𝔰𝔥𝔞𝔴𝔱𝔶𝔰 ✯★☆ (@mugshawtys) on

20.

DUI

A post shared by ☆★✯ 𝔪𝔲𝔤𝔰𝔥𝔞𝔴𝔱𝔶𝔰 ✯★☆ (@mugshawtys) on

21.

Driving while impaired

A post shared by ☆★✯ 𝔪𝔲𝔤𝔰𝔥𝔞𝔴𝔱𝔶𝔰 ✯★☆ (@mugshawtys) on

22.

During a welfare check in response to a 911 call in which a baby could be heard screaming in the background, deputies demanded entry to Dakoda’s house and found a 2-month old infant strapped in a car seat on a bed in the master bedroom. In the same bedroom, they found a small quantity of an unnamed narcotic in a glass pipe. They found deplorable conditions in the home where this infant was living. There were dog feces, empty alcohol containers, and evidence of drug use in the presence of the infant. The Department of Child Services were able to place the infant with a responsible family member. The mother was booked in to the Pinal County Jail on drug and neglect charges.

A post shared by ☆★✯ 𝔪𝔲𝔤𝔰𝔥𝔞𝔴𝔱𝔶𝔰 ✯★☆ (@mugshawtys) on

23.

24.

Possession of marijuana 🤬😫

A post shared by ☆★✯ 𝔪𝔲𝔤𝔰𝔥𝔞𝔴𝔱𝔶𝔰 ✯★☆ (@mugshawtys) on

25.

 

Contempt of court

A post shared by ☆★✯ 𝔪𝔲𝔤𝔰𝔥𝔞𝔴𝔱𝔶𝔰 ✯★☆ (@mugshawtys) on

Por Fernanda Mérida

Pasión por la escritura, periodismo y entretenimiento.

