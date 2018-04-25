Gigi Hadid celebró sus 23 años con una fiesta llena de celebridades - Emisoras Unidas

Compartir Facebook

Gigi Hadid cumplió 23 años el 23 de abril, convirtiéndose en su afortunado cumpleaños “dorado” y lo celebró con una gran fiesta de cumpleaños. La cumpleañera lució un deslumbrante vestido dorado y maquillaje de Atelier Versace de oro; mientras su hermana Bella también destacó con un vestido de leopardo.

Bella, además, publicó una foto en Instagram de ella y Gigi de bebés, expresando su amor por su hermana. “Al menos una vez al día, pienso y me pregunto cómo tuve la suerte de tenerte como hermana”, escribió. “Tener a alguien que me enseñe mientras crezco, amarme tal como soy y estar juntas en cada paso del camino. Miro fotos y veo videos de nosotras creciendo, y me hace sonreír porque sé que nunca podría hacer esta vida sin ti”.

La lista de invitados de la fiesta era una verdadera pasarela de supermodelos: Olivia Culpo, Hailey Baldwin, Joan Smalls, Martha Hunt, Lily Aldridge, el hermano de Gigi, Anwar Hadid, y su novia, Nicola Peltz, fueron todos fotografiados llegando al club social Brooklyn Heights. Cara Delevingne también estaba allí.

Y por supuesto, el pastel de Gigi fue de oro: