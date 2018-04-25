Gigi Hadid celebró sus 23 años con una fiesta llena de celebridades - Emisoras Unidas

Gigi Hadid cumplió 23 años el 23 de abril, convirtiéndose en su afortunado cumpleaños “dorado” y lo celebró con una gran fiesta de cumpleaños. La cumpleañera lució un deslumbrante vestido dorado y maquillaje de Atelier Versace de oro; mientras su hermana Bella también destacó con un vestido de leopardo.
Bella, además, publicó una foto en Instagram de ella y Gigi de bebés, expresando su amor por su hermana. “Al menos una vez al día, pienso y me pregunto cómo tuve la suerte de tenerte como hermana”, escribió. “Tener a alguien que me enseñe mientras crezco, amarme tal como soy y estar juntas en cada paso del camino. Miro fotos y veo videos de nosotras creciendo, y me hace sonreír porque sé que nunca podría hacer esta vida sin ti”.
23 years ago the world was blessed with a little angel. Best friends since the moment you held me in the delivery room! You’ve been waiting for this day for your whole life…23!!!! Golden ! Just like u! At least once a day, I think and wonder how I got so lucky to have you as a sister. To have someone to teach me as I grow, to love me as I am, and to be together for every step of the way. I look at photos and watch videos of us growing up, and it just makes me smile/ 😭 because I know that I’d never be able to do this life without you. Nothing would be the same !!!! You are my comfort blanket, my idol, my confidant, my built in best friend, and, of course, the best gift @yolanda.hadid and @mohamedhadid have ever given me… You too cheeto @anwarhadid ❤ I am so proud of the woman you are, the ideas you have, the strength you have built, and the love you radiate. Thank you for being YOU!!! When you are truly you, no one can stop you!!!!! I love you more than you’ll ever know ! There is no one I would rather spend this life with. My Forever muse and bfff(and ever and ever and ever) My sissy pantelones, The ONE!!!! I love you. @gigihadid
La lista de invitados de la fiesta era una verdadera pasarela de supermodelos: Olivia Culpo, Hailey Baldwin, Joan Smalls, Martha Hunt, Lily Aldridge, el hermano de Gigi, Anwar Hadid, y su novia, Nicola Peltz, fueron todos fotografiados llegando al club social Brooklyn Heights. Cara Delevingne también estaba allí.
Y por supuesto, el pastel de Gigi fue de oro:
#Happy23rdBirthdayGigi 💛✨ pic.twitter.com/sU6fjus7ud
— Hadid News (@HadidNews) April 24, 2018