Hillary Duff muestra su silueta en la playa

La estrella, que pronto cumplirá 30 años, está de vacaciones en Hawai después de “una larga temporada de rodaje”, donde ha estado recibiendo un tiempo de calidad con su hijo.
Hillary Duff ha sido criticada en múltiples ocasiones por su apariencia física, por lo que decidió callar a todos por medio de su cuenta de Instagram.
Duff aplaudió diciendo: “Mi cuerpo me ha dado el mejor regalo de mi vida: Luca, hace 5 años. Estoy cumpliendo 30 años en septiembre y mi cuerpo está sano y me lleva a donde tengo que ir”.
I am posting this on behalf of young girls, women, and mothers of all ages. I'm enjoying a vacation with my son after a long season of shooting and being away from him for weeks at a time over those months. Since websites and magazines love to share 'celeb flaws' – well I have them! My body has given me the greatest gift of my life: Luca, 5 years ago. I'm turning 30 in September and my body is healthy and gets me where I need to go. Ladies, lets be proud of what we've got and stop wasting precious time in the day wishing we were different, better, and unflawed. You guys (you know who you are!) already know how to ruin a good time, and now you are body shamers as well. #kissmyass 😛✌🏻