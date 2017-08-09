#EU Radio Online - Streaming Guatemala - Primera en Deportes - Primera en Noticias#ATM Radio Online - Streaming Guatemala#YoSi Te lleva a las estrellas - Radio Online - Streaming Guatemala#Fabu Radio Online - Streaming Guatemala - Fabuestereo - Estereo de Calidad#LaGrande Radio Online - Streaming Guatemala - La Radio del Pum Pum - #PumPum#KissFM Radio Online - Streaming Guatemala
Hillary Duff muestra su silueta en la playa

Fernanda Merida hace 10 horas Farándula

La estrella, que pronto cumplirá 30 años, está de vacaciones en Hawai después de “una larga temporada de rodaje”, donde ha estado recibiendo un tiempo de calidad con su hijo.

Hillary Duff ha sido criticada en múltiples ocasiones por su apariencia física, por lo que decidió callar a todos por medio de su cuenta de Instagram.

Duff aplaudió diciendo: “Mi cuerpo me ha dado el mejor regalo de mi vida: Luca, hace 5 años. Estoy cumpliendo 30 años en septiembre y mi cuerpo está sano y me lleva a donde tengo que ir”.

