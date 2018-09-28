 Jennifer López está mejor que NUNCA!!! - Emisoras Unidas
Jennifer López está mejor que NUNCA!!!

Sussan Hernandez hace 29 mins La Grande, Musicales 0 56 Vistas

Jennifer Lopez está mejor que nunca. A pesar de haber cumplido hace poco los 49 años, la cantante ¿ha demostrado que la edad no es incompatible con tener un cuerpo súper atlético. Así lo ha plasmado en sus redes sociales.

Una imagen que se diferencia mucho de la ofrecida por otras cantantes como Shakira, que ha recibido alguna crítica por no estar en su mejor forma física para favorecer al espectáculo en sus conciertos.

View this post on Instagram

I know you guys have seen me living in my @Niyamasol leggings, I mean I wear them everywhere…LOL! Let me tell you why I have fallen in love…Niyama means positive habits for a healthy and spiritual way of life, values we can all stand by. Plus they're an entirely green company! Besides having the best fit out there, ALL of their clothing is made from recycled plastic!! 🚨 SUPER COOL NEWS ALERT 🚨: When they heard about my MTV Video Vanguard award, they took my stan-dom to the NEXT level…so I’m so excited to announce TODAY they are dropping a tribute collection inspired by my music and career!! Jennifer Lopez X Niyamasol for YOU! ♥️ Every month through 2018 we will release a new design starting with the VANGUARD legging and matching top!! This company’s spirit and mantra touched my heart & soul and I can’t wait to see these on YOU, go to my stories and swipe up to see the entire collection and don’t forget to show me your #Mysolstyle #JLONiyamasol

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

 

