La foto que prueba que Jennifer Lopez es igual a su mamá - Emisoras Unidas

La foto que prueba que Jennifer Lopez es igual a su mamá

Fernanda Mérida hace 1 hour Musicales, YoSiSideral 993 Vistas

Nota de La YoSi 90.1

Sin duda la belleza de J-Lo es hereditaria.

Jennifer Lopez es conocida por poseer un enorme atractivo, y ahora sabemos de dónde viene su hermosura.

¿Conoce a la madre de la cantante? Pues todo quedará claro después de ver una fotografía de Guadalupe Rodríguez.

La fotografía que cuenta con más de un millón de “me gusta” fue subida a  su cuenta de Instagram y la mayoría de comentarios hacen referencia a sus similitudes.

La también actriz aseguró que su mamá ilumina “todas las habitaciones en las que te encuentras” y que su amor por ella es grande.

Incluso hubo comentarios, que aseguraban que Ramírez poseía más belleza que su hija.

 

Por Fernanda Mérida

Pasión por la escritura, periodismo y entretenimiento.

