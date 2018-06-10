La foto que prueba que Jennifer Lopez es igual a su mamá - Emisoras Unidas

Sin duda la belleza de J-Lo es hereditaria.
Jennifer Lopez es conocida por poseer un enorme atractivo, y ahora sabemos de dónde viene su hermosura.
¿Conoce a la madre de la cantante? Pues todo quedará claro después de ver una fotografía de Guadalupe Rodríguez.
Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful Mommy…You light up every room you are in… with your energy and joy… you make me laugh in a way no one else can and I am so grateful you are my mother. You are so much a part of all I am. You made me believe I could do anything and I wouldn’t be the woman I am today of it weren’t for you. I love you with all my heart. Happy Mother’s Day mommy!!! #thelupenator #whereallmydancingskillscomefrom #igetitfrommymama #unconditionallove #amotherslove❤️ #youalsodrivemecrazybutiloveyou
La fotografía que cuenta con más de un millón de “me gusta” fue subida a su cuenta de Instagram y la mayoría de comentarios hacen referencia a sus similitudes.
La también actriz aseguró que su mamá ilumina “todas las habitaciones en las que te encuentras” y que su amor por ella es grande.
Incluso hubo comentarios, que aseguraban que Ramírez poseía más belleza que su hija.