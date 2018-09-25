¡Llega a la pantalla grande Animales Fantásticos 2! - Emisoras Unidas

El nuevo trailer de la esperada película Fantastic Beasts fue lanzado por Warner Bros y tiene a los fans vueltos locos. Míralo aquí
La secuela de esta franquicia se llama Animales Fantásticos: Los Crímenes de Grindelwald y llegará a los cines latinoamericanos en noviembre de este año.
Eddie Redmayne será el protagonista del largometraje, interpretando a Newt Scamander
Ahead of tomorrow's new #FantasticBeasts trailer, character photos for the next story from the wizarding world have been revealed! ⚡️ Swipe to see the magical images of #EddieRedmayne, #JudeLaw, #JohnnyDepp, #KatherineWaterston and @zoeisabellakravitz.
En el material videográfico es posible visualizar de manera un poco más profunda el interesante universo creación de JK Rowling. La película muestra la juventud de Albus Dumbledore, interpretado por Jude Law, además de revelar los secretos de Gellert Grindelwald, personaje traído a la vida por el talentoso Johnny Depp.
“El mundo mágico que conoces, la historia que aún no”
JK Rowling dijo en una rueda de prensa acerca de la película que los fans debían prestar atención a “un personaje muy importante.” Desde sus declaraciones los seguidores de la franquicia de Harry Potter y Animales Fantásticos no han dejado de hacer especulaciones sobre qué personaje podría ser el que se lleve la atención de todo el mundo.
Ahora lo sabemos, se trata de Nagini, la fiel compañera serpiente de Lord Voldemort. La nueva película no solo la muestra, sino que la muestra como nunca antes la vimos ¡como una humana!
#ClaudiaKim is…Nagini! 😱🐍The final '#FantasticBeasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' trailer was just released, and a big name from the #HarryPotter books is a major part of the new film. Until now, Warner Bros. hasn't disclosed the name of the character played by Kim in the movie. Kim is none other than Nagini, a circus performer and contortionist who eventually becomes Lord Voldemort's trusty killer serpent and Horcrux.