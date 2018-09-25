 ¡Llega a la pantalla grande Animales Fantásticos 2! - Emisoras Unidas
Inicio / Musicales / KissFM / ¡Llega a la pantalla grande Animales Fantásticos 2!

¡Llega a la pantalla grande Animales Fantásticos 2!

Abner Figueroa hace 1 hour KissFM, Musicales 0 4 Vistas

Nota de KISS 97.7

El nuevo trailer de la esperada película Fantastic Beasts fue lanzado por Warner Bros y tiene a los fans vueltos locos. Míralo aquí

La secuela de esta franquicia se llama Animales Fantásticos: Los Crímenes de Grindelwald y llegará a los cines latinoamericanos en noviembre de este año.

Eddie Redmayne será el protagonista del largometraje, interpretando a Newt Scamander

En el material videográfico es posible visualizar de manera un poco más profunda el interesante universo creación de JK Rowling. La película muestra la juventud de Albus Dumbledore, interpretado por Jude Law, además de revelar los secretos de Gellert Grindelwald, personaje traído a la vida por el talentoso Johnny Depp.

“El mundo mágico que conoces, la historia que aún no”

JK Rowling dijo en una rueda de prensa acerca de la película que los fans debían prestar atención a “un personaje muy importante.” Desde sus declaraciones los seguidores de la franquicia de Harry Potter y Animales Fantásticos no han dejado de hacer especulaciones sobre qué personaje podría ser el que se lleve la atención de todo el mundo.

Ahora lo sabemos, se trata de Nagini, la fiel compañera serpiente de Lord Voldemort. La nueva película no solo la muestra, sino que la muestra como nunca antes la vimos ¡como una humana!

Tags

Por Abner Figueroa

Locutor, actor y humorista. Inventando un mundo más interesante y divertido.

Te puede interesar

VIDEO: Mira el trailer de la película que protagonizará Ozuna

El reggaetonero interpretará a José Miguel León, un joven que entabla una relación con una muchacha casualmente llamada Nicole …

Televisión Cine terror Robert Englund Freddy Krueger halloween

Robert Englund volverá a interpretar Freddy Krueger

34 años después del estrenó de la cinta de terror, volverá a ponerse el famoso guante.

Grupo Emisoras Unidas
© Copyright 2018, Todos los derechos reservados