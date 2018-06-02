Los datos que no conocía sobre Mia Khalifa - Emisoras Unidas

Mia Khalifa es una la extrellas del cine para adultos más famosas.
¿Pero sabía estos datos?
1. La bella mujer de Líbano se metió al mundo del cine para adultos a manera de suerte, no estaba entre sus planes.
2. Emigró de Beirut, su ciudad natal, a los Estados Unidos en el 2000.
I stole brisket and hid it in my purse. My first day of @hotluckfest was such a success, I got to eat @franklinbbq and only waited 15 minutes in line, AND there was charcuterie lining the perimeter of the restaurant to snack on til you reached the front 😂😍 can’t wait for the rest of the festivities this weekend… specifically @yokaiberry of @otokoaustin, @kevinfinkatx of @emmerandrye, and @atthediegoshow (who’s my little food fest fairy godfather) of @mixtlicloud ♥️
3. Mia se casó a los 18 años con un estadounidense, y luego se matriculó en la Universidad de Texas, donde estudiaba Historia.
4. Se divorcio a los 21 años y trabajó como mesera para poder graduarse.
5. Entró al mundo de la pornografía luego de que le pidieran unas fotos desnuda y accedió.
6. Solo le tomó tres meses hacerse famosa y cotizada para películas para adultos.