 Los datos que no conocía sobre Mia Khalifa - Emisoras Unidas
¡Descargue el ringtone de EUDeportes haciendo click aquí!
Inicio / Musicales / La Grande / Los datos que no conocía sobre Mia Khalifa

Los datos que no conocía sobre Mia Khalifa

Fernanda Mérida hace 1 hour La Grande, Musicales 15 Vistas

Nota de La Grande 99.3

Mia Khalifa es una la extrellas del cine para adultos más famosas.

¿Pero sabía estos datos?

1. La bella mujer de Líbano se metió al mundo del cine para adultos a manera de suerte, no estaba entre sus planes.

2. Emigró de Beirut, su ciudad natal, a los Estados Unidos en el 2000.

3. Mia se casó a los 18 años con un estadounidense, y luego se matriculó en la Universidad de Texas, donde estudiaba Historia.

4. Se divorcio a los 21 años y trabajó como mesera para poder graduarse.

5. Entró al mundo de la pornografía luego de que le pidieran unas fotos desnuda y accedió.

6. Solo le tomó tres meses hacerse famosa y cotizada para películas para adultos.

When you’re wearing @donnamizani, you get to eat at Prime 112. #DressedByDonna

A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa) on

Por Fernanda Mérida

Pasión por la escritura, periodismo y entretenimiento.

Te puede interesar

Perú vibra su regreso al Mundial

En las montañas de los Andes, las selvas amazónicas y las costas del Pacífico, los peruanos vibran por la participación de su selección en el Mundial Rusia-2018, al que llegará finalmente con su máxima estrella Paolo Guerrero.

Dos capturados con mariguana en Jutiapa

fueron detenidos y enviados a los tribunales.

Grupo Emisoras Unidas
© Copyright 2018, Todos los derechos reservados
PHP Code Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com