Mánager de Justin Bieber realiza impactante confesión - Emisoras Unidas

Scooter Braun, dueño de las discográficas: School Boy Records y Raymond-Braun Media Group y mánager de Justin Bieber, reveló el temor que tuvo de que el cantante muriera de una sobredosis.

Cuando en 2014 el canadiense atravesó por problemas de adición al alcohol, las fiestas y las drogas, él pensó que su vida sería demasiado corta.

“Hubo un tiempo en que todas las noches me iba a dormir preocupado de que lo iba a perder. Pensé que iba a morir. Creí que Justin iría a dormir una noche y que por tanta porquería en su sistema no se despertaría a la mañana siguiente”, declaró en The Red Pill de Van Lathan.