Mánager de Justin Bieber realiza impactante confesión - Emisoras Unidas

Scooter Braun, dueño de las discográficas: School Boy Records y Raymond-Braun Media Group y mánager de Justin Bieber, reveló el temor que tuvo de que el cantante muriera de una sobredosis.
Cuando en 2014 el canadiense atravesó por problemas de adición al alcohol, las fiestas y las drogas, él pensó que su vida sería demasiado corta.
“Hubo un tiempo en que todas las noches me iba a dormir preocupado de que lo iba a perder. Pensé que iba a morir. Creí que Justin iría a dormir una noche y que por tanta porquería en su sistema no se despertaría a la mañana siguiente”, declaró en The Red Pill de Van Lathan.
Braun también confesó sentirse frustrado porque cuando lo conoció con apenas 13 años, le prometió que siempre estaría con él, “que le sería leal pase lo que pase”. pero cuando entró en una mala racha no logró ayudarlo.
“Le fallé día tras día. Él estaba en un lugar oscuro y nosotros vivíamos en el infierno”, dijo.
Sin embargo, fue el propio Bieber quien hizo una elección consciente para su vida, logrando producir más éxitos y más recientemente, comprometiéndose con Hailey Baldwin.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
“Es un joven extraordinario al que se le ha dado una vida extraordinaria”, finalizó.
Con información de López Doriga