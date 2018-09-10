Fallece Miss Universo 1995, así era su belleza - Emisoras Unidas

Ayer se dio a conocer la triste noticia de que la reina de belleza Miss Universo 1995 había fallecido tras perder la batalla contra el cáncer de hígado.
Chelsi Smith tenía 45 años de edad y representó a Miss Estados Unidos en el concurso de belleza hace 23 años donde salió victoriosa.
Se visten de luto
El concurso de Miss Universo ha comentado que se visten de luto y mandan su pésame a la familia de la exreina.
Shanna Moakler, quien también en 1995 fue finalista en Miss Estados Unidos, compartió en Instagram fotografías de Chelsi y le dedicó emotivas palabras.
“Estoy desconsolada. Fuiste mi amiga y una luz. Amo y te extrañaré más de lo que nunca sabrás. El epítome de una Reina”, publicó la también modelo y actriz.
Having a hard time writing this. Found out the news of my good friend passing. I really don’t know how to express to the world what a funny, loving, smart! She was so fucking smart… to smart for her own good and talented young woman she was. Because her light was so big and so bright, she changed my life. If it wasn’t for her, her beauty and her energy, her incredible destiny, I wouldn’t even be where I am today. Even when she was sick she was positive and radiant and never stopped laughing. I was crying and she was cheering me up! Thats who she was. Chelsi, I will never forget our long nights talking, singing, fighitng, dreaming… pageantry will never be the same, the world and my heart will not be the same. I will cherish my last conversations with you, I wish I was a better friend or could have done more. I know you are meant for bigger things then this world offered you. Visit me in my dreams queen I will be missing you and all your witty banter. Love love love you. Godspeed.
Después de darse a conocer su muerte las redes sociales se han llenado de fotografías de Smith donde la recuerdan por su carisma y belleza.
It has been reported that our Miss Universe 1995, Chelsi Smith has passed away. She held reigns from Texas to Miss USA to Miss Universe. Following her reign she worked as a model, singer, and actress. Her beauty and grace will be missed. Take a moment to look at some of her photos and crowning moments. Praying for her family and friends during this time. @chelsi_smith1 #missusa #missusa1995 #missuniverse #missuniverse1995 #chelsismith #queen #forever #blackgirlsreign
