Fallece Miss Universo 1995, así era su belleza - Emisoras Unidas

Fallece Miss Universo 1995, así era su belleza

Sandy Sandoval hace 2 hours Farándula 0 1,664 Vistas

Nota de EU89.7

Ayer se dio a conocer la triste noticia de que la reina de belleza Miss Universo 1995 había fallecido tras perder la batalla contra el cáncer de hígado.

Chelsi Smith tenía 45 años de edad y representó a Miss Estados Unidos en el concurso de belleza hace 23 años donde salió victoriosa.

Se visten de luto

El concurso de Miss Universo ha comentado que se visten de luto y mandan su pésame a la familia de la exreina.

Shanna Moakler, quien también en 1995 fue finalista en Miss Estados Unidos, compartió en Instagram fotografías de Chelsi y le dedicó emotivas palabras.

“Estoy desconsolada. Fuiste mi amiga y una luz. Amo y te extrañaré más de lo que nunca sabrás. El epítome de una Reina”, publicó la también modelo y actriz.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Having a hard time writing this. Found out the news of my good friend passing. I really don’t know how to express to the world what a funny, loving, smart! She was so fucking smart… to smart for her own good and talented young woman she was. Because her light was so big and so bright, she changed my life. If it wasn’t for her, her beauty and her energy, her incredible destiny, I wouldn’t even be where I am today. Even when she was sick she was positive and radiant and never stopped laughing. I was crying and she was cheering me up! Thats who she was. Chelsi, I will never forget our long nights talking, singing, fighitng, dreaming… pageantry will never be the same, the world and my heart will not be the same. I will cherish my last conversations with you, I wish I was a better friend or could have done more. I know you are meant for bigger things then this world offered you. Visit me in my dreams queen I will be missing you and all your witty banter. Love love love you. Godspeed.

Una publicación compartida de Shanna Moakler (@shannamoakler) el

Después de darse a conocer su muerte las redes sociales se han llenado de fotografías de Smith donde la recuerdan por su carisma y belleza.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

#rip #chelsismith you gone but you will never be #forgotten

Una publicación compartida de Child Of God (@minister.eddie_nelson) el

Sandy Sandoval

Periodista, publicista y fotógrafa. Con más de 10 años de experiencia en medios de comunicación escritos y digitales en contenido de farándula internacional y nacional, deportes, tecnología, cultura y salud. Instagram: sandayanara.

