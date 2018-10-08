Mujer adicta a la lencería gasta una fortuna en ropa interior

Una mujer que gasta al menos 29 mil euros un año en ropa interior se ha abierto sobre su adicción a la lencería.
Mujer ama la ropa interior
Ellie Hatfull ha confesado que tiene más de 150 conjuntos de sostenes y pantaletas que usa para hacerla sentir bien con ella misma.
View this post on Instagram
National op shop week may be officially over, but that won’t stop me showing you some of my favourite thrift finds. I’ve had this skirt for 15 years. It’s not perfect, but they really don’t make them like they used to. I’ve worn this so much I feel slightly guilty about neglecting the rest of my closest. If i had a dollar for every time I wished they made them like they used to. #slowfashion #thrift #thriftstorefinds #opshop #vintage #wool #50s #katthelabel #bralette #vsco #ethicalfashion
La joven de 27 años, de Sydney, Australia, se refiere a sí misma como una “adicta a la lencería” y publica todos sus looks favoritos en su cuenta de Instagram “Lace and Haze”.
Pero fue hace aproximadamente tres años que comenzó a construir una colección elegante y ahora gasta miles en ropa interior.
Y su obsesión incluso la metió en problemas en el trabajo.
Escribiendo en su blog, dijo: “La gerencia viene y comenta que mi atuendo no funciona adecuadamente. “La ropa interior no debe mostrarse” y “puedo ver tu sostén””.
View this post on Instagram
So this will most likely be the last AP set I purchase. I’ve been looking at the new collection and it’s ok but not great. Also it doesn’t fit me anymore (not that it fitted that well before) so that makes that easy. I’ve still got one thing I really want to get from them. Any guesses? It’s one of the older classic styles and I only want the suspender…. #ap #agentprovocateur #waspie #suspender #stockings #ebay #shopping #cotton #broderieanglaise #ribbons #bows #nomakeup #tightlacing #fullerbust #intimates
Ellie afirma que su obsesión vino desde muy temprana edad cuando se interesó por la moda, pero no pudo expresar su estilo en su trabajo.
Ellie, que tiene más de 41,500 seguidores en Instagram, afirma que hay reglas que debes adoptar cuando se trata de lencería, incluyendo no usar sostenes de encaje directamente debajo de su uniforme.