Nota de EU89.7

Mujer adicta a la lencería gasta una fortuna en ropa interior

Mujer lleva a los extremos su amor por las prendas íntimas.

Por Fernanda Mérida
Publicado en
mujer lencería prendas fortuna

Una mujer que gasta al menos 29 mil euros un año en ropa interior se ha abierto sobre su adicción a la lencería.

Mujer ama la ropa interior

Ellie Hatfull ha confesado que tiene más de 150 conjuntos de sostenes y pantaletas que usa para hacerla sentir bien con ella misma.

La joven de 27 años, de Sydney, Australia, se refiere a sí misma como una “adicta a la lencería” y publica todos sus looks favoritos en su cuenta de Instagram “Lace and Haze”.

Pero fue hace aproximadamente tres años que comenzó a construir una colección elegante y ahora gasta miles en ropa interior.

Y su obsesión incluso la metió en problemas en el trabajo.

Escribiendo en su blog, dijo: “La gerencia viene y comenta que mi atuendo no funciona adecuadamente. “La ropa interior no debe mostrarse” y “puedo ver tu sostén””.

Ellie afirma que su obsesión vino desde muy temprana edad cuando se interesó por la moda, pero no pudo expresar su estilo en su trabajo.

Ellie, que tiene más de 41,500 seguidores en Instagram, afirma que hay reglas que debes adoptar cuando se trata de lencería, incluyendo no usar sostenes de encaje directamente debajo de su uniforme.