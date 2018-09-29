Mujer con seis amantes da impactante consejo - Emisoras Unidas

View this post on Instagram

I've been thinking… about sex. Let's be honest, I think about sex most of the time! 😜 But I hate that I still live in a world where that's shunned, simply because I'm a woman. Sex is fun, healthy, and most importantly – NOT shameful or dirty. It's a completely natural human activity the majority of us participate in – whether that's alone, or with others. So why do we act like it's different for each gender? Have YOU ever been slut-shamed as a woman, for being openly sexual? And guys: have you ever seen a woman slut-shamed? Did you intervene?