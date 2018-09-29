Mujer con seis amantes da impactante consejo - Emisoras Unidas

Un mujer y columnista sexual cree que las mujeres que no están saliendo con varios hombres se están “preparando para el fracaso”.
Mujer habla sobre su intimidad
A principios de este año, Nadia Bokody abrió sobre su obsesión previa al contacto físico sexual.
I've been thinking… about sex. Let's be honest, I think about sex most of the time! 😜 But I hate that I still live in a world where that's shunned, simply because I'm a woman. Sex is fun, healthy, and most importantly – NOT shameful or dirty. It's a completely natural human activity the majority of us participate in – whether that's alone, or with others. So why do we act like it's different for each gender? Have YOU ever been slut-shamed as a woman, for being openly sexual? And guys: have you ever seen a woman slut-shamed? Did you intervene?
Desde entonces, la divorciada de 34 años ha asegurado más de 17,400 seguidores en Instagram al hablar sobre su vida amorosa no convencional.
Desde que su matrimonio terminó hace cuatro años, la escritora australiana ha centrado su atención en una nueva pareja.
LOVE YOURSELF, because if you don't, you're starting the race at a disadvantage… I used to hate my body. I covered it up and viewed it as something shameful. Nowadays? I don't have the perfect body (mainly because it doesn't actually exist), but after 34 years of viewing it negatively, I'm now happy to accept it and to embrace it as lovingly as I embrace my human-sized bear every night. 🐻❤️ If you are able bodied and healthy, you are SO LUCKY. So you have some cellulite or your thighs touch like mine? Who cares??!! . Life is too short to be spent trying to conform to someone else's ideal of 'appropriate' or 'attractive'. If someone is seriously going to not give you a chance simply because of how you're dressed? Then you don't need that person, that job, or that relationship in your life. Dress how you like, flaunt what you want to flaunt, and don't be afraid to be sexy. Sometimes I dress corporate as hell, other days I do my job in hot pants and a crop top. Both ways I feel like a badass girl boss. Because I'm being true to me. Trying to look and act the way others expected me to got tiring. So I ditched it. And ironically I feel sexier than ever. There are few things more attractive in this world than someone who gives zero f**cks about what anyone else thinks of them, are there not? So, as my bestie @jaanaanttila wisely tells me all the time; 'You do you'. Because it's better to be a first rate version of yourself than a second rate version of someone else.
Pero a pesar de tener una relación feliz, Nadia cree que las mujeres deberían tener múltiples amantes.
En una entrevista exclusiva con Daily Star Online, dijo: “En la cultura moderna de citas de hoy en día, todo el mundo está saliendo con muchas personas”.
Nadia, cuyo matrimonio terminó cuando tenía 30 años, ha estado en múltiples relaciones desde entonces.
De hecho, el editor de SheSaid ha estado saliendo con más de un hombre a la vez.
Cuando se trata de celos, Nadia insiste en que le da más razones para salir con varias personas.