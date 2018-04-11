 Novio de Khloe Kardashian le fue infiel a pocos días de convertirse en padres. - Emisoras Unidas
¡Descargue el ringtone de EUDeportes haciendo click aquí!
Inicio / Musicales / Novio de Khloe Kardashian le fue infiel a pocos días de convertirse en padres.

Novio de Khloe Kardashian le fue infiel a pocos días de convertirse en padres.

Jennifer Carrera hace 1 hour Musicales, YoSiSideral 19 Vistas

Nota de La YoSi 90.1

Tristan Thompson, actual novio de Klhoe Kardashian y padre de su nuevo bebe, le fue infiel días antes de convertirse en padre.

La estrella de basquetbol fue captado con una mujer saliendo de un hotel en Nueva York, mientras Khloe se encontraba en Cleveland preparándose para la venida de su primer hijo.

Además el portal TMZ publicó un video donde se observa a Tristan besando a dos  mujeres el pasado octubre donde Khloe tenía apenas 3 meses de embarazo.

Al parecer ni Khloe Kardashian ni Tristan, aún no han hecho comentario alguno sobre esta situación.

Tags

Por Jennifer Carrera

Te puede interesar

La familia Kardashian se encuentra de luto y dan a conocer su pesar

Kendall Jenner también se encuentra de luto.

Khloé declaró que su familia la culpó por perjudicar a la marca debido a su peso

Khloé Kardashian ya había contado que en el pasado era señalada como la “hermana gorda”, pero …

Grupo Emisoras Unidas
© Copyright 2018, Todos los derechos reservados
PHP Code Snippets Powered By : XYZScripts.com