Novio de Khloe Kardashian le fue infiel a pocos días de convertirse en padres. - Emisoras Unidas

Tristan Thompson, actual novio de Klhoe Kardashian y padre de su nuevo bebe, le fue infiel días antes de convertirse en padre.
La estrella de basquetbol fue captado con una mujer saliendo de un hotel en Nueva York, mientras Khloe se encontraba en Cleveland preparándose para la venida de su primer hijo.
Khloe Kardashian’s soon to be “baby daddy” was just spotted out with another girl and @theshaderoom wouldn’t say who is a suspect but we did our own predictions. Swipe right to see the side by side of the girl he was with and his baby mama number 1. You be the judge. . . . #SoSocial #EntertainmentNews #Entertainment #Celebrity #CelebrityNews #Tea #Gossip #RealityTv #KUWTK #Khloe #TristanThompson #theShadeRoom #Creepin #BabyMama #scandal #Hollywood #NBA #Cleveland #FollowTrain #Instagood #Likes #Gain #GainTrain #Like4like #Follow4Follow #Instadaily #FollowTrain
Además el portal TMZ publicó un video donde se observa a Tristan besando a dos mujeres el pasado octubre donde Khloe tenía apenas 3 meses de embarazo.
Al parecer ni Khloe Kardashian ni Tristan, aún no han hecho comentario alguno sobre esta situación.