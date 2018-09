Parte de su premio para ayudar a los afectados por sequía - Emisoras Unidas

Farmers in the state of New South Wales, Australia are struggling to keep their land and animals alive as a devastating drought sweeps through the region. The New South Wales government has granted nearly $1 billion in emergency funding — that's about $740 million in U.S. dollars — to help get water and fodder to suffering farms, including in the town of Coonabarabran, pictured here, where the animals are emaciated and the dam has shrunk to 23% of its normal capacity. Visit the link in our bio to see the severe impact of the #drought on family-run farms in #Australia. _ 📷: @_BrookMitchell/Getty Images | #Weather #NewSouthWales #Farm

