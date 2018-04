Tears For Fears lanzará su primer nuevo álbum en 14 años - Emisoras Unidas

Tears for Fears have been forced to postpone their forthcoming sold out UK & Ireland arena tour due to unforeseen health concerns and on doctor’s orders. The tour, due to start April 27th in Leeds, and finish May 12th in Brighton has been rescheduled for early 2019. Tears for Fears apologise to their fans and are extremely sorry for any inconvenience caused. They look forward to working on finishing material for their first new album in fourteen years, with the hope of releasing it this autumn. For all shows if you are unable to attend the rescheduled date, please contact your point of purchase for a refund by Sunday 13th May 2018. Head to www.tearsforfears.com for more info.

