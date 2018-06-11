Tyler Baltierra publica Selfie sin camisa después de perder 40 libras - Emisoras Unidas

“Stop making excuses for yourself, stop hating on everything & stop putting all your damn dreams on the shelf. This your life, this is not a joke, this is not some guaranteed journey of hope. This is a chance. This is a chance to fight for your right & to run through this life long enough to become strong enough until your wings gain strength to take flight! You are a warrior, a soldier, a gladiator, a human being with the strength of a survivor but ironically the only person standing in your way is the one right behind ya & It’s the one in the mirror which controls the fear, now grab the wheel, point & steer, towards inner peace & let go, because it’s time to let all that anger release & flow” #PoetryCanBeMotivating

A post shared by Tyler Baltierra (@tylerbaltierramtv) on May 19, 2018 at 7:29am PDT