Tyler Baltierra publica Selfie sin camisa después de perder 40 libras - Emisoras Unidas

El joven que fue reconocido por su participación en un reality show dio de que hablar al mostrar su figura.
Tyler Baltierra se hizo conocido por su participación en la primera temporada de “Teen Mom”, una serie transmitida por MTV.
“Stop making excuses for yourself, stop hating on everything & stop putting all your damn dreams on the shelf. This your life, this is not a joke, this is not some guaranteed journey of hope. This is a chance. This is a chance to fight for your right & to run through this life long enough to become strong enough until your wings gain strength to take flight! You are a warrior, a soldier, a gladiator, a human being with the strength of a survivor but ironically the only person standing in your way is the one right behind ya & It’s the one in the mirror which controls the fear, now grab the wheel, point & steer, towards inner peace & let go, because it’s time to let all that anger release & flow” #PoetryCanBeMotivating
Quien dio en adopción a su hija Carly junto a su esposa Catelynn, siempre fue calificado como atractivo por sus fanáticas.
Pero luego de perder 40 libras, Tyler sorprendió a sus seguidores deInstagran al publicar una foto de él sin camisa.
En la publicación agregó el texto: “¡El trabajo duro está dando sus frutos! Han pasado 6 meses desde que cambié completamente mis hábitos alimenticios, bajé 40 libras y ahora es el momento de cortarlo todo con estos entrenamientos”.