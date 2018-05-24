Viral: Esta es la fotografía que sorprende en redes sociales ¿Qué mira? - Emisoras Unidas

Esta fotografía se ha hecho viral en redes sociales. Muchos comentan que parece la imagen de un festival de música electrónica, pero la realidad es otra.
Ilusión óptica
La verdad es que se trata de la cosecha en un campo algodonero de Texas.
Los cibernautas estallaron ante la ilusión óptica que genera la imagen, en la que las fibras de las plantas del algodón parecen las cabezas de las personas del público.
La fotografía fue tomada por Micah Horn y un amigo suyo la publicó en Twitter donde se hizo viral el año pasado. Ahora nuevamente vuelve a serlo ya que muchas personas al buscar lo de la masacre de Texas ocasionada el viernes, sale esta imagen en el buscador. Mírela detenidamente ¿Qué mira?
No it’s not a concert, but it is a heck of a show!! I will say, you do get your exercise when you take harvest photos!! As soon as that basket is full you jump off (without falling off I might add) before the boll buggy pulls up and hit a quick trot 50-100 feet out, crouch to get just the right angle with just the right light and pray that you’re holding the camera steady enough to actually get a clean image. And, when the transfer of cotton from stripper to boll buggy is complete, it’s a game of jumping back in the cotton stripper while in motion. I think the crew was waiting for me slip up but luckily, well, I’m a pro at this game…(jk I fell like twice) #vivallanoestacado #igtexas #harvest2017 #agrowlife