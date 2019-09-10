Green Day ha anuncido ya su nuevo material, ‘Father of all…” que saldrá el 17 de febrero de 2020. En su cuenta de instagram, la banda devela la portada, un tipo de homenaje al exitosísimo ‘American idiot’ que sacaron en 2004. La ilustración se aleja de la granada en la mano y añade un unicornio vomitando arcoíris junto al título completo del disco: ‘Father of all motherfuckers’.
Sobre el sonido, la banda nombra como influencias los sonidos del soul, motown y el glam, lo que dará como resultado una oda al punk. Sus canciones se alejarán de lo político y reflejarán la fiesta y el modo de vida de cuando todo te importa una mierda.
‘El rock ya no tiene huevos’ y ellos han venido a devolvérselos. ‘Vamos a restregarle los huevos en las caras a todos esos hijos de puta’. Ups.
this record is The New! soul, Motown, glam and manic anthemic. Punks, freaks and punishers! The Dirty messy . The Stink. , The lyrics are like a party and lifestyle of not giving a fuck. The life AND death of the party. Not political. Surviving in chaos. The real shit. Me @mikedirnt and @trecool of the Green Day cut through the bullshit. That’s how it’s always been for us. Everything else is fake. Frauds I tell ya!! Rock has lost its balls. We’re gonna teabag all these mother fuckers. The baddest rock band on the planet that gives a shit. “Glorious” or “glorious anarchy” seems to be the word that keeps coming up that reflects Dancing Tribalism Anxiety Joy Violence Drugs Booze Dangerous songs for dangerous kids! . Our motto?? “Nothing says fuck you like a unicorn” . Love And kisses @billiejoearmstrong . New album Father Of All… out February 7th, 2020!! Get your first taste of the album and listen to the title track out everywhere now! . last, but never least… we’re bringing the rock on the road all next year (hitting North America, Europe, Asia, etc). The #HellaMegaTour presented by @HarleyDavidson with @GreenDay, @FallOutBoy, @Weezer + @interrupstagram! pre-sales start on 9/16, get first access to pre-sale tickets (@ 10am local on 9/16) when u pre-order Father Of All… from our webstore store.greenday.com or you can sign up to this here mailing list on our site for another shot (@ 11am local on 9/16). general on sale happens september 20th at 10am local. Dates up on greenday.com . LA- come get it started with us 2nite at @thewhiskyagogo. supppppper limited tix will be sold at the whisky box office starting at 12pm pt
También han aprovechado para anunciar una megagira junto a Fall Out Boy y Weezer. Bandas que, por cierto, también han estrenado sencillos por sus cuentas: ‘Dear future self (hands up)’ y ‘The end of the game’, respectivamente.
El primer adelanto de Green Day es precisamente el tema que bautiza el álbum. Una canción de apenas 2 minutos y medio con una referencia hacia Los Black Keys.
