Este domingo se llevará a cabo la edición número 25 de los esperados Critics Choice Awards 2020 (los premios de la Crítica Cinematográfica). Esta gala es considerada como una de las más importantes de la temporada, incluso para muchos es un gran indicio de los resultados de los Oscar.
Más de 400 críticos se reúnen para premiar lo mejor del cine y la televisión del 2019 y se entregan las estatuillas en una gala a la que asisten decenas de los actores y actrices más relevantes del momento. Entre las películas favoritas a obtener un galardón se encuentran: “The Irishman”, de Martin Scorsese, con 14 nominaciones, seguida por “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” de Quentin Tarantino, con 12 nominaciones.
Listado de nominados y ganadores
Le compartimos el listado completo de nominados y los ganadores de cada categoria:
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- 1917
- Ford v Ferrari
- El Irlandés
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Historia de un Matrimonio
- Había una vez en Hollywood
- Parasite
- Uncut Gems
MEJOR ACTOR
- Antonio Banderas – Dolor y Gloria
- Robert De Niro – El Irlandés
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Había una vez en Hollywood
- Adam Driver – Historia de un Matrimonio
- Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name
- Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
- Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- Awkwafina – The Farewell
- Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
- Lupita Nyong’o – Us
- Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
- Charlize Theron – Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger – Judy
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse
- Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins – Los Dos Papas
- Al Pacino – El Irlandés
- Joe Pesci – The Irishman
- Brad Pitt – Había una vez en Hollywood
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Laura Dern – Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
- Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
- Florence Pugh – Little Women
- Margot Robbie – Bombshell
- Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell
MEJOR JOVEN ACTOR O ACTRIZ
- Julia Butters – Había una vez en Hollywood
- Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
- Noah Jupe – Honey Boy
- Thomasin McKenzie – Jojo Rabbit
- Shahadi Wright Joseph – Us
- Archie Yates – Jojo Rabbit
MEJOR ELENCO
- Bombshell
- The Irishman
- Knives Out
- Little Women
- Historia de un Matrimonio
- Había una vez en Hollywood
- Parasite
MEJOR DIRECTOR
- Noah Baumbach – Historia de un Matrimonio
- Greta Gerwig – Little Women
- Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
- Sam Mendes – 1917
- Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
- Martin Scorsese – El Irlandés
- Quentin Tarantino – Había una vez en Hollywood
MEJOR HISTORIA ORIGINAL
- Noah Baumbach – Historia de un Matrimonio
- Rian Johnson – Knives Out
- Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won – Parasite
- Quentin Tarantino – Había una vez en Hollywood
- Lulu Wang – The Farewell
MEJOR HISTORIA ADAPTADA
- Greta Gerwig – Little Women
- Noah Harpster y Micah Fitzerman-Blue – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
- Todd Phillips & Scott Silver – Joker
- Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit
- Steven Zaillian – El Irlandés
MEJOR CINEMATOGRAFÍA
- Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse
- Roger Deakins – 1917
- Phedon Papamichael – Ford v Ferrari
- Rodrigo Prieto – El Irlandés
- Robert Richardson – Había una vez en Hollywood
- Lawrence Sher – Joker
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
- Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran – Joker
- Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales – 1917
- Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman – Little Women
- Lee Ha Jun – Parasite
- Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – Había una vez en Hollywood
- Bob Shaw, Regina Graves – El Irlandés
- Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell – Downton Abbey
MEJOR EDICIÓN
- Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems
- Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker – Ford v Ferrari
- Yang Jinmo – Parasite
- Fred Raskin – Había una vez en Hollywood
- Thelma Schoonmaker – The Irishman
- Lee Smith – 1917
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
- Ruth E. Carter – Dolemite Is My Name
- Julian Day – Rocketman
- Jacqueline Durran – Little Women
- Arianne Phillips – Había una vez en Hollywood
- Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson – El Irlandés
- Anna Robbins – Downton Abbey
MEJOR PEINADO Y MAQUILLAJE
- Bombshell
- Dolemite Is My Name
- El Irlandés
- Joker
- Judy
- Había una vez en Hollywood
- Rocketman
MEJOR EFECTOS VISUALES
- 1917
- Ad Astra
- The Aeronauts
- Avengers: Endgame
- Ford v Ferrari
- El Irlandés
- El Rey León
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
- Abominable
- Frozen II
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ACCIÓN
- 1917
- Avengers: Endgame
- Ford v Ferrari
- John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
- Spider-Man: Lejos de casa
MEJOR COMEDIA
- Booksmart
- Dolemite Is My Name
- The Farewell
- Jojo Rabbit
- Knives Out
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE CIENCIA FICCIÓN O TERROR
- Ad Astra
- Avengers: Endgame
- Midsommar
- Us
MEJOR PELÍCULA EN IDIOMA EXTRANJERO
- Atlantics
- Les Misérables
- Dolor y Gloria
- Parasite (Ganador)
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
MEJOR CANCIÓN
- Glasgow (No Place Like Home) – Wild Rose
- (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman
- I’m Standing With You – Breakthrough
- Into the Unknown – Frozen II
- Speechless – Aladino
- Spirit – El Rey León
- Stand Up – Harriet
BEST SCORE
- Michael Abels – Us
- Alexandre Desplat – Little Women
- Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker
- Randy Newman – Historia de un matrimonio
- Thomas Newman – 1917
- Robbie Robertson – El Irlandés