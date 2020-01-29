La estrella del baloncesto murió junto a su hija en un accidente de helicóptero.
La esposa de Kobe Bryant dijo este miércoles estar “completamente devastada” tras el accidente aéreo que le quitó la vida a la leyenda del básquetbol y a su hija de 13 años.
“Estamos completamente devastados por la repentina pérdida de mi adorable marido, Kobe – el increíble padre de nuestros hijos; y mi hermosa y dulce Gianna – una cariñosa, pensativa y maravillosa hija, y maravillosa hermana de Natalia, Bianka y Capri”, escribió Vanessa Bryant en su cuenta en Instagram.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
Mensaje
Mis chicas y yo queremos agradecer a los millones de personas que han mostrado apoyo y amor durante este horrible momento. Gracias por todas las oraciones. Definitivamente los necesitamos. Estamos completamente devastados por la repentina pérdida de mi adorado esposo, Kobe, el asombroso padre de nuestros hijos; y mi hermosa y dulce Gianna, una hija amorosa, reflexiva y maravillosa, y una hermana increíble para Natalia, Bianka y Capri.
También estamos devastados por las familias que perdieron a sus seres queridos el domingo, y compartimos su dolor íntimamente.
El conmovedor mensaje de LeBron James a Kobe Bryant por su partida
No hay suficientes palabras para describir nuestro dolor en este momento. Me consuela saber que Kobe y Gigi sabían que eran tan amados. Fuimos tan increíblemente bendecidos de tenerlos en nuestras vidas. Desearía que estuvieran aquí con nosotros para siempre. Fueron nuestras hermosas bendiciones que nos fueron quitadas demasiado pronto.
No estoy seguro de lo que nuestras vidas tienen más allá de hoy, y es imposible imaginar la vida sin ellas. Pero nos despertamos todos los días, tratando de seguir presionando porque Kobe y nuestra bebé, Gigi, nos están iluminando para iluminar el camino. Nuestro amor por ellos es interminable, y es decir, inconmensurable. Solo desearía poder abrazarlos, besarlos y bendecirlos. Tenlos aquí con nosotros, para siempre.
Gracias por compartir su alegría, su dolor y su apoyo con nosotros. Le pedimos que nos otorgue el respeto y la privacidad que necesitaremos para navegar esta nueva realidad.
Para honrar a nuestra familia del Equipo Mamba, la Fundación Deportiva Mamba ha creado el Fondo MambaOnThree para ayudar a apoyar a las otras familias afectadas por esta tragedia. Para donar, vaya a MambaOnThree.org.
Para ampliar el legado de Kobe y Gianna en los deportes juveniles, visite MambaSportsFoundation.org.
Muchas gracias por animarnos en sus oraciones y por amar a Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri y a mí.