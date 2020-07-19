El mes pasado, la serie 13 Reasons Why de Netflix llegó a su cuarta y última temporada. Sin duda, la producción sobre este grupo de estudiantes causó revuelo por retratar las causas del suicidio en adolescentes.
Sin embargo, al terminar el rodaje y la presentación final, los actores decidieron tomarse un descanso y cambios en su vida personal.
Lejos de las cámaras y sin compromisos por otra temporada más, tres de los actores principales le dieron rienda suelta a su imaginación y se sometieron a cambios de look sumamente drásticos.
Justin Prentice (Bryce Walker), Dylan Minnette (Clay Jensen) y Brandon Flynn (Justin Foley) dejaron atrás sus tiernas apariencias para verse modernos y originales.
Brandon Flynn
Arrancó varias lágrimas de los televidentes en la última temporada. Su personaje sufrió mucho en su trayecto a convertirse en un joven libre de vicios. Además, su adopción por parte de familia Jensen hizo que sus últimos meses de vida estuviesen llenos de amor.
En la vida real, Brandon Flynn ha descubierto sacarle provecho al color de su cabello para realzar sus hermosos ojos azules.
Sending kisses to all of you and reminding us to not let Pride end. A month doesn’t tell our history or our story. Our legacy is everyday, our strength is everyday, our fight is everyday. We belong in this world, we belong in this world, we belong in this world. @janayathefuture said something in their sermon today about being trained to believe in people and things, but that no one ever tells us to bring out what WE believe in… these past few months have inspired me to dedicate myself to believe in a better world and to spend everyday striving for that. Helping those I can with what I have; spirit, body, mind, money, influence, Pride, love, bravery, and privilege. Pride is not about me or being queer. It is about the future I believe in, the world I believe, and the help I can provide on a daily basis. It’s never too late to be the person you always thought you could be, and it’s beautiful and ok if that person doesn’t look, act, walk, or sound like the stories we are told, the movies we watch, the music we hear… you belong. I love you, I will fight for you. I hope you fight for me and with me… let’s keep making this world colorful. Xoxo Thank you @janayathefuture for the clarity and the inspiration today #allblacklivesmatter #prideiseveryday
Justin Prentice
El personaje de Bryce Walker dejó un sin sabor en los fanáticos de la serie. Su papel era sobre un joven violento que abusó de varias de sus compañeras. Murió en la penúltima temporada, pero no deja de ser uno de los más seguidos en las redes sociales.
Ahora luce un corte mohicano.
Dylan Minnette – protagonista de 13 Reasons Why
Amado por su papel como Clay Jensen, fue uno de los primeros en cambiar su look y sorprender sus fanáticos. Pasó de niño de peinado clásico a un joven colorido y rebelde.
Además, el proceso de decoloración de su cabello le ha permitido cambiar de color en pocos días. Al inicio fue azul.
Luego decidió probar el rosa.
Finalmente, ahora luce el rubio.
one month ago, the 4th and final season of 13 reasons why came out. it’s taken me a bit to be able to focus on it/even think about the fact that it’s out, but i wanted to finally say thank you so much to everyone who has watched and/or shared your kind words on it. it truly means so much. i’ve been acting/working since i was 8 years old, and this show came into my life at a time when i wasn’t sure how interested i was in even doing it anymore, but the story really stuck with me from the first time i read it and i gave it a chance. i’m very lucky they gave me a chance too. this show has changed my life in more ways than i can explain, and i’m so thankful for every bit of the last 4 years of it. which means i’m also so thankful for the entire cast/crew, brian yorkey, tom mccarthy, netflix, and every person who’s watched and supported this show from the beginning. i already miss everyone and the bay area a ton😪 i’ve never gotten to spend so much time with a character. i learned so much from being able to play someone who suffers from severe anxiety and depression for 4 years, and it’s been one of my greatest honors to tell his story from front to back, all the highs and extreme lows, and to end it on a note of optimism and hope. there IS always hope, and so much life to look forward to. i think that’s the simplest way of putting the overall message of 13RW into one short sentence. if you’ve spent time with this show over the past few years, i hope that it’s helped some of you, and that you’ve enjoyed your time with it like i have. that’s all i could ask for. thank you❤️