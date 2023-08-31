Netflix: Estos son los estrenos para el mes de septiembre

Como ya es tradición, para el mes de septiembre, Netflix se prepara para nuevos lanzamientos tanto en series como en películas.
Después de los lanzamientos de alto perfil del verano con la temporada 3 de The Witcher, la temporada de The Lincoln Lawyer, la temporada 3 de Sweet Magnolias y la temporada 2 de Heartstopper, la plataforma saca a otro peso pesado de la banca con el lanzamiento de la temporada 5 de Virgin River.
Más allá de la exitosa serie dramática romántica, también tiene las temporadas finales de Disenchantment y Sex Education , junto con las nuevas películas Love at First Sight y Spy Kids: Armageddon, un reinicio de la popular franquicia cinematográfica de la década de 2000.
A continuación conoce los estrenos, revelados por Whats On Netflix, para el mes de septiembre:
Estrenos de Netflix en septiembre
1 de septiembre
- A Day and a Half (2023) Netflix Original
- Arrival (2016)
- Bakugan (Seeason 1)
- Couples Retreat (2009)
- Disenchantment (Part 5)
- Fences (2016)
- Friday Night Plan (2023)
- Hacksaw Ridge (2016)
- Happy Ending (2023)
- One Piece Movie/Special Collection: One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to His Friends (2014), One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia (2015), One Piece Film: Gold (2016), One Piece: Heart of Gold (2016), One Piece Episode of East Blue: Luffy and His Four Friends’ Great Adventure (2017), One Piece Episode of Skypiea (2018)
- Snitch (2013)
- S.W.A.T. (Season 6)
- The Deer Hunter (1978)
- Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)
2 de septiembre
- Love Again (2023)
3 de septiembre
- Is She the Wolf? (Season 1)
6 de septiembre
- Infamy (Season 1)
- Predators (Limited Series)
- Reporting for Duty (Season 1)
- Scouts of America (2023)
- Tahir’s House (Season 1)
7 de septiembre
- Dear Child (Limited Series)
- GAMERA -Rebirth- (Season 1)
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 3)
- Top Boy (Season 3 / Season 5)
- Virgin River (Season 5 – Part 1)
- What If (2023)
8 de septiembre
- A Time Called You (Season 1)
- Burning Body (Season 1)
- Rosa Peral’s Tapes (2023)
- Selling the OC (Season 2)
- Spy Ops (Season 1)
12 de septiembre
- Michelle Wolf: It’s Great To Be Here (2023)
- Freestyle (2023)
- Tapie / Class Act (Season 1)
- Wrestlers (Season 1)
14 de septiembre
- Di4ries (Season 2 – Part 1)
- Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction (2023)
- Once Upon a Crime (2023)
- Thursday’s Widows (Season 1)
15 de septiembre
- El Conde / The Count (2023)
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 7)
- Love at First Sight (2023)
- Miseducation (Season 1)
- Surviving Summer (Season 2)
- The Club (Season 2)
- The Count / El Conde (2023)
19 de septiembre
- The Saint of Second Chances (2023)
- Kengan Ashura (Season 2)
- Song of the Bandits (Season 1)
- Spy Kids: Armageddon (2023)
21 de septiembre
- Sex Education (Season 4)
27 de septiembre
- Encounters (Limited Series)
- Overhaul (2023)
- Street Flow 2 (2023)
- Love Is In The Air (2023)
- NOWHERE (2023)
28 de septiembre
- Castlevania: Nocturne (Season 1) Netflix Original
