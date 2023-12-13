Radio en línea

¡Barbie lo vuelve a hacer! Película “rosa” arrasa en los Critics Choice Awards

Cillian Murphy, Margot Robbie y Leonardo DiCaprio son algunos de los famosos nominados. Conoce más detalles sobre este evento.

13 diciembre, 2023 11:40 am
Sandy Sandoval
El 14 de enero de 2024 se llevará a cabo la entrega de los Critics Choice Awards a lo mejor del cine. Este 13 de diciembre fueron anunciados los nominados otorgados por un selecto grupo de periodistas de cine en televisión, radio, prensa escrita y digital.

La película “Barbie” tiene 18 nominaciones, le siguen “Oppenheimer” y “Poor Things”, con 13 cada una.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida de Critics Choice (@criticschoice)

La ceremonia de entrega de los premios será conducida por Chelsea Handler. A continuación, la lista completa de los nominados:

Mejor Película

    • American Fiction
    • Barbie
    • The Color Purple
    • The Holdovers
    • Killers of the Flower Moon
    • Maestro
    • Oppenheimer
    • Past Lives
    • Poor Things
    • Saltburn

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida de Critics Choice (@criticschoice)

 

Mejor Actor

  • Bradley Cooper – Maestro
  • Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Colman Domingo – Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
  • Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
  • Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

 

Mejor Actriz

  • Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
  • Greta Lee – Past Lives
  • Carey Mulligan – Maestro
  • Margot Robbie – Barbie
  • Emma Stone – Poor Things

 

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
  • Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
  • Ryan Gosling – Barbie
  • Charles Melton – May December
  • Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

 

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
  • America Ferrera – Barbie
  • Jodie Foster – Nyad
  • Julianne Moore – May December
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

 

Mejor Actor/Actriz Joven

  • Abby Ryder Fortson – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
  • Ariana Greenblatt – Barbie
  • Calah Lane – Wonka
  • Milo Machado Graner – Anatomy of a Fall
  • Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers
  • Madeleine Yuna Voyles – The Creator

 

Mejor Reparto

  • Air
  • Barbie
  • The Color Purple
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer

 

Mejor Director

  • Bradley Cooper – Maestro
  • Greta Gerwig – Barbie
  • Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
  • Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
  • Alexander Payne – The Holdovers
  • Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor Guión Adaptado

  • Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
  • Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers
  • Cord Jefferson – American Fiction
  • Tony McNamara – Poor Things
  • Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
  • Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor Comedia

  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • Bottoms
  • The Holdovers
  • No Hard Feelings
  • Poor Things

Mejor Película de Animación

  • The Boy and the Heron
  • Elemental
  • Nimona
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
  • Wish

Mejor Película Extranjera

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Godzilla Minus One
  • Perfect Days
  • Society of the Snow
  • The Taste of Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Mejor Canción

    • “Dance the Night” – Barbie
    • “I’m Just Ken” – Barbie
    • “Peaches” – The Super Mario Bros. Movie
    • “Road to Freedom” – Rustin
    • “This Wish” – Wish
    • “What Was I Made For” – Barbie

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida de Critics Choice (@criticschoice)

