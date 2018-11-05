Filtran foto de McGregor fumando marihuana con Mike Tyson

Conor McGregor y Mike Tyson se unieron para fumar marihuana producto de la cosecha del campeón de boxeo retirado cuando se encontraron en Irlanda este fin de semana.
McGregor y Mike Tyson fuman marihuana juntos
McGregor se acercó para ver al ex campeón de peso pesado, de 52 años, que estaba en Dublín para el programa “An Evening With Mike Tyson” a realizarse en el teatro The Helix el sábado.
View this post on Instagram
I went to see Mike Tyson last night in the Helix, Dublin, Ireland. I love and respect Mike Tyson. And I love the Helix. I won my first World Title here, and also my second. It was good to meet you Mike. You spoke some things about me in the past which I did not like and I was happy to speak to you face to face, put it to bed and have some fun. You are in good spirits and I was happy to see this! I will always have the height of respect for you! Some decisions you have made around your finances I do not agree with. As a fighter you must fight here. The most. And this is a fight that never ends. It is even a fight that we pass on to our next in line. Our blood line. Make sure you stay switched on with those around you at all times. You have good people around you now, I can tell. But stay switched on. Your Marijuana strain that you grow on your own ranch “KO Kush” is really nice. It was an honour to taste it and I wish you and your team all the best with this endeavor. Just remember, if someone tries to rip you. Rip their nose off their face. You are a fighting icon and deserve endless love and respect! And from me, you will always have it! Don’t let anyone take anything from you. You owe nobody nothing. It is you who is owed. Always remember that. I love you Mike! Iron Mike Tyson! Here is an iconic photograph as a gift from me to you, from head photographer at @mcgregorproductions , @ginger_beard_photos
Tyson cultiva su propia variedad de marihuana, llamada KO Kush, en su rancho de cannabis de 40 acres en California, donde la sustancia es legal.
La estrella de UFC McGregor, de 30 años, aparentemente pudo probar algo de la hierba de Tyson, y demostró agrado.
Tanto así que, el lunes compartió una foto que lo mostraba sonriendo mientras sostenía lo que parecía ser un cigarro de marihuana.
Junto a la imagen McGregor tituló: “Algunos se ríen de Cherry Kush”.
La publicación de McGregor, que se compartió en Instagram y Twitter , llegó un día después de que compartiera una larga publicación, explicando cómo se había “enamorado y ganado respeto” por Tyson a pesar de haber intercambiado insultos en el pasado.
Vea también:
Hombre de casi 50 años causa indignación al casarse con una adolescentes